Teladoc Health Expands Services with Personalized Nutrition Counseling

First nutrition service to combine specialized care with personalization, included within a comprehensive virtual care environment

/EIN News/ -- PURCHASE, N.Y., Dec. 04, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE: TDOC) today announced the continued expansion of its clinical services with the addition of Teladoc Nutrition , personalized nutrition counseling combined with specialized care from a registered dietitian. Providing virtual access to nutrition services as part of the Teladoc Health comprehensive continuum of care will further optimize long-term health outcomes and ultimately reduce overall medical costs, particularly for those individuals with existing chronic and complicated health conditions.



“Adding Teladoc Nutrition is the latest expansion of our clinical services, enabling members to benefit from a holistic approach to care, delivered virtually, in their time of need,” said Daniel Trencher, senior vice president of product and strategy, Teladoc Health. “An abundance of data shows the value of a tailored nutrition plan to improving outcomes for chronic and acute health conditions, and we’ve heard overwhelmingly from clients the benefits they see in this new service.”

Members who request the nutrition service or are referred by a care provider will work directly with accredited registered dietitians (RDs) - versus nutritionists or wellness coaches - who assess clinical nutrition needs and develop personalized programs based on the latest, science-based guidelines consistent with the Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics. Such services regularly help improve patients’ overall health and reduce long term health costs, as widely documented by reports including one by The Lewin Group that found that the U.S. Department of Defense saved $3.1 million in the first year of a nutrition therapy program utilizing registered dietitians counseling 636,222 patients with cardiovascular disease, diabetes and renal disease.

“The Teladoc Nutrition program delivers members added value in their healthcare journey with its ease of access and unprecedented nutrition deliverables. In addition to the opportunity to ask RDs questions regarding diet and nutrition for a specific condition, members get curated content including a personalized nutrition guide, meal planning, and more, empowering them with science-based nutritional guidance that is designed for their unique health needs," explained Jackie Elnahar RD, an expert in the field of nutrition who joined Teladoc Health to help develop Teladoc Nutrition.

Currently available for sale, Teladoc Nutrition provides convenient virtual nutrition counseling sessions that can be initiated and scheduled through Teladoc.com or the Teladoc app, and can be conducted by phone or video.

For more information, visit http://go.teladochealth.com/nutrition .

About Teladoc Health

A mission-driven organization, Teladoc Health, Inc. is successfully transforming how people access and experience healthcare, with a focus on high quality, lower costs, and improved outcomes around the world. Ranked #1 among direct-to-consumer telehealth providers in the J.D. Power 2019 U.S. Telehealth Satisfaction Study, the integrated services from Teladoc Health include telehealth, expert medical services, AI and analytics, and licensable platform services. With more than 2,000 employees, the organization delivers care in 130 countries and in more than 30 languages, partnering with employers, hospitals and health systems, and insurers to transform care delivery. For more information, please visit www.teladochealth.com or follow @TeladocHealth on Twitter.

Media Contacts:

Anthony Steel

Weber Shandwick

917-803-1990

asteel@webershandwick.com

Courtney McLeod

Director of Communications

914-265-6789

cmcleod@teladochealth.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/a6217b72-3f61-4076-96d7-52d8b5b50218

Teladoc Health Teladoc Health Expands Services with Personalized Nutrition Counseling



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.