SADA Earns Google Cloud Specializations in Cloud Migration and Application Development

The global business consultancy and technology services firm has expanded Google Cloud Specializations portfolio that already includes Infrastructure, Location-Based Services and Work Transformation

/EIN News/ -- LOS ANGELES, Dec. 04, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SADA , the 2018 Google Cloud Global Partner of the Year, has been awarded Google Cloud Partner Specializations for Cloud Migration and Application Development. The Specializations once again demonstrate SADA’s expertise in building customer solutions on Google Cloud Platform (GCP).



As the Google Cloud Global Partner of the Year in 2018, SADA is setting a high bar for the cloud partner ecosystem to provide deep expertise and exceptional services. The firm already offers the industry’s most comprehensive set of GCP services, ranging from consultation, assessment and planning to implementation, customization, development, change management and managed services. Recently, the firm announced Google Cloud Flat-Rate Packages for GCP and Anthos. A Google Cloud Premier Partner since the program’s inception, SADA has helped some of the biggest brands adopt Google Cloud, including Colgate-Palmolive, Colorado Department of Transportation, Madhive, Northgate Market, Hunterdon Healthcare, Foodjets, Marriott and TrueCar.

The Google Cloud Partner Specialization Program provides GCP customers with qualified partners that have demonstrated technical proficiency and proven success in specialized solution and service areas. The Google Cloud Migration Specialization is available to partners that have demonstrated success in building foundational architectures and then migrating significant numbers of customer workloads from either on-premises or other cloud providers to GCP. The Application Development Specialization is available to partners that have demonstrated success in building and managing applications using GCP in both web and mobile environments.

“These Specializations aren’t trivial,” says Miles Ward, CTO at SADA. “They’re hard-earned recognitions based on demonstrated customer success and technology expertise. I know from personal experience that Google Cloud takes its Specializations program very seriously, as they should. The Specializations are Google Cloud’s way of saying, ‘You can trust these people.’ I am proud to say that SADA has earned these Specializations by delivering exceptional services and customer experiences.”

About SADA

SADA is a privately-held global leader in providing business and technology consulting services that transform organizations. SADA has proven expertise in enterprise consulting, cloud platform migration, custom application development, workplace transformation, cloud managed services, and change management. As a Google Cloud Premier Partner with multiple Specializations, SADA has gained global accolades and awards including the 2018 Google Cloud Global Partner of the Year and 2017 Google Cloud North America Partner of the Year. SADA’s team of certified experts help enterprises modernize by providing innovative cloud solutions to accelerate digital transformation leveraging the entire Google Cloud portfolio, including G Suite, Google Anthos and GCP, Google Data Analytics and Machine Learning, Google Maps Platform, Google Chrome and Google Cloud Search.

Recognized on the Inc. 5000 America's Fastest Growing Private Companies for twelve years, CRN's MSP Elite 150, the 2019 Best Places to Work in Los Angeles, and 2019 Inc.'s Top 50 Workplaces in the U.S., SADA prides itself on continuous innovation, strong partnerships and corporate culture, and exceptional customer experience. To learn more, visit: https://SADA.com.

Media contact:

Kevin Wolf

TGPR

(650) 483-1552

kevin@tgprllc.com



