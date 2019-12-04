Global Anticoccidial Drugs Market, Forecast to 2024 - Availability of Alternative Treatment Options in the Market Hamper Growth

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Dec. 04, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Anticoccidial Drugs Market - Growth, Trends, and Forecast (2019 - 2024)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The key factors propelling the growth of the market studied are increased the incidence of Coccidiosis in food-producing animals and companion animals. Along with this, advancements in veterinary healthcare is another factor that is fuelling Anticoccidial Drugs market across the world.



For instance, in April 2019 Creative Diagnostics announced the launch of a series of innovative anticoccidial drug analysis products and services for its global clients. However, the use of alternative treatments such as vaccines and herbal remedies to treat Coccidiosis is likely to hamper the growth of Anticoccidial drugs market across the world.



Key Market Trends



Ionophore Anticoccidial segment dominates the Anticoccidial Drugs Market



A major breakthrough in the prevention of coccidiosis through feed medication occurred in 1972, with the launch of the first polyether ionophore anticoccidial, monensin. This type of anticoccidial agents has been commonly referred to as ionophores, a term derived from their general chemical structure. Ionophores are the fermentation products of Streptomyces and other fungi species, they are the most widely used drugs for coccidiosis prevention because of its broad-spectrum activity against the majority of pathogenic species of coccidian and lack of development of drug resistance. Each has a different mode of action and no significant resistance has been developed.



These drugs are commonly added to the starter and grower feeds but not to the finisher or withdrawal feeds. When the same ionophore anticoccidial is added to the starter and grower feeds, this is popularly referred to as a straight program. In 2017, the US Food and Drug Administration reported that 82% of all domestic sales and distribution of non-medically important antimicrobials were from ionophores, amounting to 4,394,850kg. As a result of the aforementioned factors, the ionophore anticoccidial segment is expected to experience healthy growth during the forecast period.



North America is the fastest-growing region for Anticoccidial Drugs Market



North America is the major market for anticoccidial drugs globally. North America anticoccidial drugs market is currently thriving with rapid growth. This success is mainly owing to the availability of multiple anticoccidial drugs, both chemicals, and polyether ionophores and by the prophylactic usage of anticoccidials in animal feed. Furthermore, factors such as awareness for the prevention of coccidiosis, safe animal food supply, and high investment in R&D in developing novel products are likely to propel the North America Anticoccidial Drugs market during the forecast period.



Competitive Landscape



Market players in global Anticoccidial Drugs are focusing on continuous product development and adopting growth strategies such as mergers, acquisitions, partnerships with other market players. Major Players include Bayer Animal Healthcare, Boehringer Ingelheim, Ceva Animal Health Inc., Elanco Animal Health, Merck, Merial, Virbac, Zoetis Animal Healthcare, and others.



Key Topics Covered



