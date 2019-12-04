Worldwide Microscopy Markets to 2024 with Profiles on Leading Industry Players: Hitachi High Technologies, Jasco International, MIS, Nikon, Thermo Fisher Scientific, and More
/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Dec. 04, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Microscopy: The Global Market" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The report addresses the global market for microscopes and microscope accessories over the period from 2018 through 2024, including:
- Optical (light) microscopes
- Electron microscopes
- Scanning probe microscopes
- Other types of microscope (e.g., focused ion beam, confocal)
- Microscope accessories
The report includes:
- An overview of the global market and technology for microscopy
- Analyses of global market trends, with data from 2018, estimates for 2019, and projections of CAGRs through 2024
- Coverage of technologies involved in optical (light) microscopes, electron microscopes, scanning probe microscopes, and other types (e.g., focused ion beam, confocal)
- Quantification of market based on type of instrument, end-user segment, and region
- A look at the industry structure, including company size and financial performance, ownership, and market shares
- Relevant patent analysis
- Company profiles of leading market participants within the industry, including Hitachi High Technologies Corp., Jasco International Co. Ltd., MIS Inc., Nikon Corp., and Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.
Key Topics Covered
Chapter 1 Introduction
- Study Goals and Objectives
- Reasons for Doing This Study
- Scope of Report
- Information Sources
- Methodology
- Geographic Breakdown
Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights
Chapter 3 Market and Technology Background
- General Description
- Definitions
- Brief History of Microscopy
- Types of Microscopes
- Optical Microscopes
- Charged Particle Microscopes
- Scanning Probe Microscopes
- Accessories and Supplies
- End Users
- Semiconductors
- Photovoltaics (PV)
- Life Sciences
- Materials Science
- Nanotechnology
- Other End Users
Chapter 4 Market Breakdown by Technology Type
- Overall Market Size and Segmentation
- Detailed Market Analysis and Projections
- Market by Type of Instrument
Chapter 5 Market Breakdown by End-user
- Optical Microscopes
- Charged Particle Microscopes
- Scanning Probe Microscopes
- All Types of Microscopes
Chapter 6 Market Breakdown by Region
- Optical Microscopes
- Charged Particle Microscopes
- Scanning Probe Microscopes
- All Types of Microscopes
Chapter 7 Industry Structure
- Market Shares
- Optical Microscopes
- Charged Particle Microscopes
- Scanning Probe Microscopes
- Ownership Trends
Chapter 8 Company Profiles
- Bruker Axs
- Bruker Optics Inc.
- Buehler Inc.
- Cameca Sa
- Carl Zeiss Microscopy Gmbh
- Danish Micro Engineering A/S
- Hitachi High Technologies Corp.
- Jasco International Co. Ltd.
- Jeol Ltd.
- Leica Microsystems Ag
- Mis Inc.
- Nanonics Imaging Ltd.
- Nanosurf Ag
- Nikon Corp.
- NT-MDT Co.
- Olympus Corp.
- Park Systems Corp.
- Perkinelmer Inc.
- Questar Corp.
- Schott North America Inc.
- Scienta Omicron Gmbh
- Shimadzu Corp.
- Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.
- Witec Wissenschaftliche Instrumente Und Technologie Gmbh
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/1enac3
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.