ZAGENO Announces its Spend Analytics Dashboard

This first-of-kind feature for life science analyzes lab supplies by product and vendor categories to deliver insights for accurate budget forecasts and reduced spending

/EIN News/ -- CAMBRIDGE, Mass. and BERLIN, Dec. 04, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ZAGENO, a leading enterprise marketplace solution connecting e-commerce to life science, today announced its Spend Analytics Dashboard. The feature is a life science industry-first, that allows ZAGENO’s enterprise customers to analyze their lab supplies purchasing by either product or vendor categories. In doing so, customers can identify significant suppliers as well as new areas to optimize costs.



The dashboard, which appears as a single view on desktop, tablet, or mobile devices is accessible from the ZAGENO marketplace. From it, lab managers, procurement and finance teams can easily view spending details for all labs within their organization.

“Within the world of lab supplies, ZAGENO bridges the gaps and complexities between researchers, lab managers and procurement teams,” said Florian Wegener, CEO of ZAGENO. “In the same way our scientific content benefits researchers in the lab, our new Spend Analytics Dashboard simplifies how procurement and finance teams engage their research colleagues.”

ZAGENO Spend Analytics Dashboard - Key Functions

Out-of-the-box design is budget friendly; with no customization required, no technical expertise is needed to deploy.

Each metric can be filtered by timeframe, user, user types, categories, sub-categories, location, cost center, supplier brands, and much more.

Users can quickly and easily modify their dashboard’s focus to prioritize their data points.

Analytics can be organized by week, month, quarter, annually, or year-over-year.

Download reports into popular formats (e.g. CSV, PDF, JPG, PNG) for easy sharing across departments within your organization.

"For Platelet BioGenesis time is a precious commodity, which is why ZAGENO's Spend Analytics Dashboard is such an important tool for us," said Sven Karlsson, Chief Operating Officer and Co-Founder of Platelet BioGenesis. "The dashboard takes guesswork out of our lab supply processes by helping our research and purchasing teams connect through data-driven trends that identify cost-saving opportunities and help more accurately forecast our spending."

Timing, Availability, and Cost

Following a successful pilot program, the ZAGENO Spend Analytics Dashboard is now available to users in the United States, United Kingdom, and Germany. The feature, automatically available to all enterprise platform license users, includes three seats. Additional seats are priced separately.

For more information about how ZAGENO works and how the Spend Analytics Dashboard can add value for your laboratory, schedule a demo here https://try.zageno.com/zageno-request-a-demo.

ZAGENO is the 2019 recipient of Frost & Sullivan’s Enabling Technology Leadership Award for North American eCommerce Solutions. To learn more, visit the ZAGENO blog at https://blog.zageno.com/news.

About ZAGENO

ZAGENO is on a mission to accelerate scientific innovation by streamlining biotech purchasing processes with its award-winning, first-of-its-kind e-commerce platform. With over 10 million products available, ZAGENO makes online shopping for any research material convenient, efficient and reliable. The ZAGENO experience includes its Scientific Score, a best-in-class product rating system that offers unbiased, peer-reviewed ratings to support accurate purchasing decisions. Available on desktop, tablet, and mobile devices, ZAGENO makes biotech purchases easier than ever and is an ideal sales channel for suppliers and partners. Founded in 2015, ZAGENO has offices in Cambridge, Massachusetts and Berlin, Germany. Visit ZAGENO on the web at zageno.com; follow ZAGENO on social media at LinkedIn, Twitter, Instagram and Facebook.

