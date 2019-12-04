Global Hematology Testing Market Outlook to 2029 - Advent of POC Hematology Testing Equipment Expected to Create a Market Boom in the Upcoming Years

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Dec. 04, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Hematology Testing Market: Focus on Product Type, End-User, 11 Countries' Data, and Competitive Landscape - Analysis and Forecast, 2019-2029" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global hematology testing market was valued to be $4.54 billion in 2018 and is anticipated to witness an impressive single-digit growth rate, to reach $8.2 billion by 2029.



Key Questions Answered in This Report

What is the importance of hematology testing and what are the products involved in hematology testing?

What are the key trends of the global hematology testing market? How is the market evolving and what is its future scope?

What are the major drivers, challenges, and opportunities of the global hematology testing market?

What are the key developmental strategies implemented by the key players of the global hematology testing market to sustain the competition of the market? What is the percentage share of each of the key players in different key developmental strategies?

Which are the key companies offering hematology products in the market or have their products in the pipeline? Which are the leading companies dominating the global hematology testing market? What was the market share of each of the key players of the global hematology testing market in 2017 and 2018?

What is the regulatory scenario of the global hematology testing market? What are the initiatives implemented by different governmental bodies and guidelines put forward to regulate the commercialization of hematology testing products?

What was the market size of the global hematology testing market in 2018 and what is the market size anticipated to be in 2029? What is the expected growth rate of the global hematology testing market during the time period between 2019 and 2029?

What are the different instruments and consumables involved in hematology testing? Which instrument type and consumable dominate the market in 2018 and why? Which instrument and consumable are expected to witness the highest growth rate and to dominate in market in 2029?

What are the different end-users of the global hematology testing market? Which end-user type dominates the market in 2018 and is expected to dominate in 2029?

What was the market value of the leading segments and sub-segments of the global hematology testing market? What are the different macro and micro factors influencing the growth of the market?

How is the industry expected to evolve during the forecast period 2019-2029? How is each segment of the global hematology market expected to grow during the forecast period, and what is the revenue expected to be generated by each of the segments by the end of 2029?

Which region is expected to contribute to the highest sales of the global hematology testing market during the time period between 2018 and 2029? Which region and country carries the potential for the significant expansion of key companies for different hematology testing products? What are the leading countries of different regions that contribute significantly toward the growth of the hematology testing market?

What are the key players of the global hematology testing market and what is their role in the market?



Expert Quote



Technological advancements in hematology products and the need to develop sophisticated analyzers are propelling huge research activities by established players to develop innovative product lines. Most of the companies in the industry are working toward developing compact, user-friendly, and accurate hematology analyzers that are efficient and provide fast results. The advent of point-of-care hematology testing equipment is also expected to bring about a boom in the market in the upcoming years.



Scope of the Global Hematology Testing Market



The report constitutes of an in-depth study of the global hematology testing market, including a thorough analysis of the types of products. The study also presents a detailed analysis of the market dynamics and the estimation of the market size over the forecast period 2019-2029. The scope of this report is focused on the different products of Global Hematology Testing, and end-users as well as country-wise analysis.



The purpose of the study is to gain a holistic view of the global hematology testing market in terms of various factors influencing it, including regulatory reforms and technological advancements. The market has been segmented into 'product type', 'end-user', and 'region'. The scope of this report is centered upon conducting a detailed study of the products allied with the global hematology testing market. In addition, the study also includes exhaustive information on the unmet needs, new products, competitive landscape, market share of leading manufacturers, the growth potential of each product, application, nature, technology and region, as well as other vital information with respect to the global hematology testing market.



Market Segmentation



By Product Type



Instruments and Software

Hematology Analyzer and Software

Flow Cytometer

Image Analyzer and Cell Counter

Others

Consumables

Hematology Reagents

Flow Cytometry Reagents

Stains, Controls, and Calibrators

By End-User

Hospitals

Clinical Testing Laboratories

Research Institutions

Patient Self-Testing

Others

By Region

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Rest-of-the-World

Key Companies of the Global Hematology Testing Industry



The key players contributing to the global hematology testing market are Abbott Laboratories, Agilent Technologies, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., Boule Diagnostics AB, Danaher Corporation, Drew Scientific, EKF Diagnostics, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, HORIBA, Ltd., Mindray Medical International Limited, Nihon Kohden Corporation, Siemens Healthineers, Sysmex Corporation, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc, and Transasia Bio-Medicals Ltd.

Key Topics Covered



Executive Summary



1 Product Definition



2 Scope of the Work

2.1 Overview: Report Scope

2.2 Segmentation of the Global Hematology Testing Market

2.3 Assumptions and Limitations

2.4 Key Questions Answered in the Report

2.5 Base Year and Forecast Period



3 Research Methodology

3.1 Overview: Report Methodology



4 Global Hematology Testing Market

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Introduction to Hematology

4.3 Importance of Hematology Testing

4.4 Market Dynamics

4.5 Global Market Scenario

4.6 Assumptions and Limitations



5 Competitive Landscape

5.1 Overview

5.2 Key Developments and Strategies

5.2.1 Product Launch and Development

5.2.2 Product Approvals and Certifications

5.2.3 Collaborations, Partnerships, and Joint Ventures

5.2.4 Business Expansions and Acquisitions

5.2.5 Others

5.3 Market Share Analysis



6 Industry Insights

6.1 Validation of Hematology Systems

6.2 Regulatory Scenario

6.3 Key Industry Insight

6.3.1 Paradigm Shift toward Putting Hematology Analyzers on Lease instead of Sale



7 Global Hematology Testing Market (by Product)

7.1 Overview

7.2 Instruments and Software

7.2.1 Hematology Analyzer and Software

7.2.2 Image Analyzer and Cell Counter

7.2.3 Flow Cytometer

7.2.4 Others

7.3 Consumables

7.3.1 Hematology Reagents

7.3.2 Flow Cytometry Reagents

7.3.3 Stains, Controls, and Calibrators



8 Global Hematology Testing Market (by End User)

8.1 Overview

8.2 Hospitals

8.3 Clinical Testing Laboratories

8.4 Research Institutes

8.5 Patient Self-Testing

8.6 Others



9 Global Hematology Testing Market (by Region)

9.1 Overview

9.2 North America

9.2.1 Overview

9.2.2 U.S.

9.2.3 Canada

9.3 Europe

9.3.1 Overview

9.3.2 Germany

9.3.3 U.K.

9.3.4 France

9.3.5 Italy

9.3.6 Rest-of-Europe

9.4 Asia-Pacific

9.4.1 Overview

9.4.2 Japan

9.4.3 China

9.4.4 India

9.4.5 Australia

9.4.6 South Korea

9.4.7 Rest-of-Asia-Pacific

9.5 Rest-of-the-World

9.5.1 Overview



10 Company Profiles

10.1 Overview

10.2 Abbott Laboratories

10.2.1 Company Overview

10.2.2 Role of Abbott Laboratories in the Global Hematology Testing Market

10.2.3 Financials

10.2.4 SWOT Analysis

10.3 Agilent Technologies, Inc.

10.4 Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.

10.5 Boule Diagnostics AB

10.6 Danaher Corporation

10.7 Drew Scientific Inc.

10.8 EKF Diagnostics Holdings plc

10.9 F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd

10.10 HORIBA, Ltd.

10.11 Mindray Medical International Limited

10.12 Nihon Kohden Corporation

10.13 Siemens Healthineers AG

10.14 Sysmex Corporation

10.15 Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

10.16 Transasia Bio-Medicals Ltd.



