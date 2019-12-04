Transom Capital Acquires Scantron Corporation

/EIN News/ -- LOS ANGELES, Dec. 04, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Transom Capital Group (“Transom”), an operations-focused middle market private equity firm, today announced it has acquired Scantron Corporation (“Scantron” or the “Company”), a global, technology and services driven company whose experts provide comprehensive assessment and technology solutions.



Scantron is a widely recognized brand world-wide with a rich history in delivering quality, accuracy, reliability, and value to customers. Scantron’s Assessment Solutions division provides education assessment capabilities, licensure & certification testing solutions, and survey services to the K-12/Higher Ed, health care, financial services, and other industries globally. The company’s Technology Solutions division is a nationally-scaled provider of technology expertise which includes managed IT services, managed print services, and hardware support services to the education, financial services, health care, and other industries. Additionally, Scantron continues to provide the most accurate and reliable scanners for forms available.

James Oh, Partner at Transom said, “We are excited to make an investment in a globally recognized brand in Scantron. The Company has a long history of delivering quality products and services with a strong embedded customer base who are leading institutions and organizations in their respective industries. We look forward to working with Kevin and his team to develop a Scantron-only focused strategy and build on the brand equity and offering the Company has been able to provide through its history. Scantron squarely fits the characteristics and patterns of a Transom deal and we look forward to guiding the Company to its next phase of growth.”

Kevin Brueggeman, CEO, Scantron Corp., "By joining Transom, we will gain important strategic engagement, a commitment to serve the education industry, operating expertise, and investment to accelerate our growth trajectory. We have the opportunity to work with an owner that will prioritize strategic investments in Scantron, allowing us to innovate and grow in education assessments, certification testing, and technology solutions. We are excited about the new possibilities that Transom brings to the table and look forward to the continued development of the unique and reliable solutions that our clients have come to trust.”

Latham & Watkins LLP acted as corporate legal advisor and Perkins Coie LLP acted as the financing legal advisor to Transom. Cerberus Business Finance provided the financing for the transaction. Macquarie Group acted as financial advisor and Kirkland & Ellis LLP acted as legal advisor to Harland Clarke Holdings.

About Transom Capital Group

Transom (www.transomcap.com) is an operations-focused private equity firm in the middle market with more than $500M in assets under management. The firm's functional pattern recognition, access to capital, and ARMOR Value Creation Process combine with management's industry expertise to create improved operational efficiency, significant top-line growth, cultural transformation and overall distinctive outcomes. Transom is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

About Scantron Corporation

Scantron Corporation is a global, diversified company that empowers growth through intelligent, mission-critical assessment, technology, and data capture solutions for business, education, certification, and government clients around the world. Each year the company develops and delivers millions of digital education assessments and certification tests, provides managed technology support for several hundred thousand IT endpoints and devices, manages nearly a billion copied pages, prints & delivers hundreds of millions of high-precision, scannable answer sheets, and supports educational institutions, certifying bodies, small to large businesses, and government agencies across the globe. Scantron is headquartered in the Twin Cities of Minnesota, with other locations in the Research Triangle of North Carolina; Omaha, Nebraska; and Columbia, Pennsylvania. For more information visit www.scantron.com.

Media Contact

Sam Butler, 35thAvenuePartners, for Transom Capital

Email: sam@35thAvenuePartners.com

Phone: 206.788.6504



