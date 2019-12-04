CoinField announces an incentive program for Open Source Developers within Sologenic

/EIN News/ -- TALLINN, Estonia, Dec. 04, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CoinField is kicking off a new Sologenic initiative on GitHub, where they will be encouraging the developer community to participate and contribute to their new open source community developer program.



In the Sologenic Ecosystem, the community plays an important role. This new initiative will help to build an open-source culture for the Sologenic community, where developers around the world will be encouraged to participate and create new open source projects built on top of the XRP ledger.

The Sologenic Open Source Developer program will offer developers the opportunity to work on exciting projects, collaborate with a global community, and work on cutting-edge technology challenges, to expand their learning and leadership skills, and have influence within the Sologenic community.

CoinField , an Estonian based cryptocurrency exchange currently operating in 193 countries, will offer those who sign up and register their interest to become a Sologenic Open Source Developer an incentive, the chance to earn SOLO as part of their SOLO Community Fund. (SCF)

The purpose of the Sologenic Community Fund “SCF” is to help the blockchain & cryptocurrency ecosystem grow globally by supporting various projects from the community. Sologenic is committed to building the infrastructure required for the large-scale adoption of cryptocurrencies. SCF is a fund used for decentralized community-based projects, community events, and emergencies.

“While everybody is expecting the mass adoption of crypto to happen overnight, here at Sologenic we believe in a path. A path that is built by developers, enthusiasts, and those who are making the Blockchain technology move forward. A great product needs a great community and talented developers. That's why we are asking those who dream like us to join forces and build a better financial ecosystem around the Blockchain while getting incentivized,” said Reza Bashash , CTO of CoinField.

Register here for the Sologenic Open Source Developer program. More details about this program will be shared with the registered candidates in due course.

