Make Bread Great Again!

No Matter How You Slice It, Trump Is Toast

/EIN News/ -- PHILADELPHIA, Dec. 04, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NetworkWire – As impeachment hearings kick off again, whether you want to toast Trump or want him to be toast, the new Trump Toaster is a fantasy fulfilling political device no matter which side of the bread you prefer to butter.



Featuring interchangeable plates with either President Trump's face or his "You're Fired" catchphrase, the Trump Toaster makes the perfect holiday gift for those who feel strongly about our president. In other words, it's the perfect gift for everyone.

"This is toast… the likes of which the world has never seen," said Trump Toaster creator Debby Fireman. "No toast is better; believe me. The Trump Toaster makes the most beautiful toast in the world. This is the best thing since sliced bread."

What's more, you can start your own smear campaign by smearing IMPeach Jam , a new delicious peach-flavored jam from the creator of the Trump Toaster, over Trump's face, along with some butter on his hair for that perfect combination of golden-orange goodness. Not happy with the current U.S. cabinet? Then fill yours with IMPeach Jam!

Remember to buy partisan and head to www.TrumpIsToast.org for more details and to order your Trump Toaster and IMPeach Jam.

So, turn up the heat and provide a slow burn, or a quick one, to Trump this year. And be sure to help put Trump in a jam with IMPeach Jam .

Available while supplies and this president last.

Watch the official Trump Toaster and IMPeach Jam video .





Trump Toaster & Impeach Jam Trump Toaster & IMPeach Jam…buy now! Available while supplies and this president last. www.TrumpIsToast.org



