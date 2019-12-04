Kratos Demonstrates Highly Flexible, Virtual Collective Training System Based On Advanced Immersive Technology at I/ITSEC

Reconfigurable Virtual Training System Delivers Training to the Point of Need

/EIN News/ -- SAN DIEGO, Dec. 04, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (Nasdaq: KTOS), a leading National Security Solutions provider, announced today that it will demonstrate its new Reconfigurable Virtual Collective Training System (RVCTS) at I/ITSEC, the world's largest modeling, simulation and training event held this week in Orlando, Florida.



With ease of deployment to serve the Point of Need (PoN), RVCTS satisfies the military’s demand for a cost-effective, reconfigurable, multi-platform, immersive training environment that incorporates the latest technology in an open architecture framework.

Scalable, Reconfigurable Design Increases Training Value and Reduces Life Cycle Costs

The RVCTS-air (RVCTS-A) configuration, as demonstrated at I/ITSEC, is designed to achieve aircrew and collective training capability by reconfiguring into the required rotary wing platforms. The RVCTS-A I/ITSEC demo supports three rotary-wing platform configurations (UH-60M / CH-47F / AH-64D) and was designed to reconfigure from one to another in as little as 30 minutes. RVCTS-A can also perform collective training by deploying multiple aircraft platform configurations. Such versatility significantly lowers life-cycle costs while its technology innovation increases training value.

The RVCTS-A can perform Aircrew training under a single aircraft platform by deploying the Cockpit Module, the Aerial Gunner’s Module and/or the Hoist or Cargo Module. With all modules operating in the same Synthetic Training Environment (STE) one has the flexibility to operate the RVCTS-A in a single aircrew environment or a collective multi-platform environment.

Mixed Reality Technology Delivers Training to the Point of Need (PoN)

As the only reconfigurable training system incorporating the latest mixed reality technology, RVCTS-A delivers the highest immersive fidelity of any collective training system. RVCTS-A introduces increased portability, ease of reconfiguration and can be delivered to the point of need (PoN).

As Jose Diaz, Senior Vice President Kratos Training, explains: “We have partnered with industry leaders to develop the most innovative and mission focused Reconfigurable Virtual Collective Training System currently available. This innovative Kratos system is comprised of Bugeye Technologies’ high fidelity cockpit components, VSS’ “real cable” hoist product and AVT’s Combined Aircrew Mission Task Trainer (CAMTT™) simulation baseline. Our partners’ agility and leading technology focus coupled with Kratos’ immersive simulation technology, years of simulation experience and vision have resulted in the RVCTS-A, a truly technologically advanced, highly immersive collective training system with the right level of fidelity to achieve the target mission training. RVCTS-A is the right solution for collective training needs as it delivers outcomes that enable the Warfighter to conduct representative, multi echelon training at the Point of Need (PoN).”

Kratos develops advanced, affordable training solutions for U.S. and allied forces that enhance learning retention and increase warfighter readiness. Kratos is driving innovation in military simulation and training programs by integrating the latest immersive technologies, such as XR, with its blended learning content and open architecture simulation systems for air, ground, maritime and soon space domains.

About Kratos Defense & Security Solutions

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) develops and fields transformative, affordable technology, platforms and systems for United States National Security related customers, allies and commercial enterprises. Kratos is changing the way breakthrough technology for these industries are rapidly brought to market through proven commercial and venture capital backed approaches, including proactive research and streamlined development processes. Kratos specializes in unmanned systems, satellite communications, cyber security/warfare, microwave electronics, missile defense, hypersonic systems, training, combat systems and next generation turbo jet and turbo fan engine development. For more information go to www.KratosDefense.com .

Notice Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release may constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements are made on the basis of the current beliefs, expectations and assumptions of the management of Kratos and are subject to significant risks and uncertainty. Investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any such forward-looking statements. All such forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made, and Kratos undertakes no obligation to update or revise these statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Although Kratos believes that the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, these statements involve many risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from what may be expressed or implied in these forward-looking statements. For a further discussion of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ from those expressed in these forward-looking statements, as well as risks relating to the business of Kratos in general, see the risk disclosures in the Annual Report on Form 10-K of Kratos for the year ended December 30, 2018, and in subsequent reports on Forms 10-Q and 8-K and other filings made with the SEC by Kratos.



Press Contact:

Yolanda White

858-812-7302 Direct



Investor Information:

877-934-4687

investor@kratosdefense.com



