PVDG’s Wholly Owned Subsidiary, Sun Ovens International, Inc. Secures Product Distribution Partnerships

/EIN News/ -- BELMONT, NC, Dec. 04, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE -- Poverty Dignified, Inc. (OTCPK: PVDG) (“Poverty Dignified” or the “Company”), a renewable energy company incubating solar technologies that establish electrification, education, connectivity and community development infrastructures in rural communities across the globe to empower the individual, community and local economy, announced today, December 04, 2019, that its wholly owned subsidiary, Sun Ovens International, Inc. secures product distribution partners.



Sun Ovens International, Inc. has secured product distribution partnerships with key retail marketing groups in Australia and Canada to be our primary product sales partner starting in January 2020. Sun Ovens International, Inc. CEO, Forrest Gavin, stated, “I believe these partnerships are a key enhancement to our overall 2020 Enterprise Product Distribution strategy. Sun Ovens is continuing to expand our sales distribution network through affiliate, retail brick and mortar stores, as well as, additional strategic national e-commerce partnerships. We believe that our enhanced focus on enterprise distribution partnerships in 2020 can be a critical catalyst for enhancing brand awareness in new markets.” Sun Ovens International, Inc. also plans to launch its Paid Membership Site in early 2020, to create a “Tribe” within its nearly 100,000 email followers, which could generate an additional revenue stream for the Company.

In September 2019, Sun Ovens International, Inc. shipped two large Villager Sun Ovens to its Malawi partners to bring the Villager Sun Oven micro-business bakery concept to rural communities. Community Energy Malawi (CEM) is implementing a pilot project using the two Villager Sun Ovens at Sakata and Chang'ombe Bakery Cooperatives in Zomba and Kasungu, respectively. This pilot project is being implemented in partnership with Comsip Cooperative Union Limited and Community Energy Scotland . Through the project, the two cooperatives will seek to replace their wood fueled ovens with the Villager Sun Oven technology , which uses clean sunlight. On days when it is cloudy, the Villager Sun Oven is equipped with a dual fuel source and can temporarily use propane gas for cooking. We believe this project is the first of many partnership projects that will help rural communities in Africa, bring life changing technologies that can have a sustainable impact for the individual, community and local economy.

Sun Ovens International Inc. manufactures and distributes low-cost, easy-to-use solar ovens that harness the power of sunlight to cook family meals and boil water for clean drinking water. Our emissions free solar ovens significantly cut the use of fuelwood, and charcoal for daily cooking by up to 70 percent. This not only improves quality of life, and improves women and children health, but also helps preserve forests and reduce carbon emissions in developing countries.

