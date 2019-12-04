Mineworx Issued Second U.S. Patent for Mobile Modular Gold Mining/Extraction Process

/EIN News/ -- SURREY, British Columbia, Dec. 04, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mineworx Technologies Ltd., (the "Company" or "Mineworx") (TSXV: MWX) (OTCQB: MWXRF) (FSE: YRS WKN: A2DSW3) is pleased to announce that further to its news release dated November 13, 2018 that the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) has issued U.S. Patent Number 10/351,454 covering the Mineworx HM X-tract mobile modular mining/extraction process.



The second patent relates to the water reclamation subsystem for the HM X-tract mobile modular mining/extraction process. The water recycling subsystem is positioned to receive the tailings and separate the tailings into recyclable water and solid waste. The water recycling system is configured to route the recycled water into the heavy metals separating subsystem for reuse, allowing for an 80% reduction in the consumption of water.

The HM X-tract proprietary mining technology, combined with a unique operational system results in an environmentally responsible, non-toxic process for precious metal reclamation which requires no tailings ponds and consumes 80% less water. The system is capable of high efficiency recoveries from both alluvial and crushed hard rock deposits as well as being able to process old tailings for remaining value. The new technology allows us to deploy rapidly, process efficiently and decommission quickly in an environmentally sound manner with little capital expenditure and significantly reduced permitting process.

The HM X-tract will target:

Deposits previously not minable due to environmental concerns.

Smaller deposits where large capital expenditures are not justified.

Deposits in areas where permitting and lack of water prohibit mining.

Cleanup of any other metallic solids soil contamination.

About Mineworx

Mineworx is positioned for growth through partnerships with advanced mining projects as well as E-Waste opportunities through its collaboration with EnviroLeach Technologies. By utilizing its patented and patent pending environmentally friendly portable extraction technologies along with its licensed non-toxic, cyanide free precious metals formula these innovations will increase and enhance business opportunities by deploying cost effective, extractive metallurgical solutions.



Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This press release contains certain statements which constitute forward-looking statements or information (“forward-looking statements”), including statements regarding Mineworx’s business. Such forward-looking statements are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, some of which are beyond Iberian’s control, including the impact of general economic conditions, industry conditions, volatility of commodity prices, currency fluctuations, environmental risks, operational risks in exploration and development, competition from other industry participants, the lack of availability of qualified personnel or management, stock market volatility and the ability to access sufficient capital from internal and external sources. Although Mineworx believes that the expectations in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, they are based on factors and assumptions concerning future events which may prove to be inaccurate. Those factors and assumptions are based upon currently available information. Such statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that could influence actual results or events and cause actual results or events to differ materially from those stated, anticipated or implied in the forward-looking information. As such, readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on the forward-looking information, as no assurance can be provided as to future results, levels of activity or achievements. The forward-looking statements contained in this document are made as of the date of this document and, except as required by applicable law, Mineworx does not undertake any obligation to publicly update or to revise any of the included forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. The forward-looking statements contained in this document are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement.



For further information, go to www.mineworx.net

For further information contact:

MINEWORX TECHNOLOGIES LTD.

Rick Gliege, V.P. Corporate

Development

250-751-3661



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.