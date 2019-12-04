Interoperability Land Launches in AWS Marketplace

New platform helps health plans and providers comply with proposed CMS and ONC rules

/EIN News/ -- Lansing, Michigan, Dec. 04, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Interoperability Institute today announced the availability of Interoperability Land™, a simulated healthcare testing environment, in AWS Marketplace, a digital catalog with thousands of software listings from independent software vendors that make it easy to find, test, buy, and deploy software that runs on Amazon Web Services (AWS). This announcement comes as health organizations await the final rules from the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services and Office of National Coordinator for Health Information Technology to implement the Trusted Exchange Framework and Common Agreement (TEFCA), that once final will define the interoperability standards required by the 21st Century Cures Act. Interoperability Land will provide organizations the ability to explore how to implement the new rules within their own systems.

Just as airline pilots and doctors routinely train on simulators to improve safety and prepare for unforeseen situations, Interoperability Land allows health and technology organizations to test technologies and open standards within a collaborative digital platform. The platform uses simulated data and clinically relevant personas to help organizations understand how different applications will work with their product or solution, without the risk of exposing protected health information.

Interoperability Land’s synthetic environment offers developers a frictionless platform to develop and test different versions of the standards such as DSTU3, STU3, R4 FHIR or SMART on FHIR® applications using Application Programming Interfaces (API) and API sandboxes. Organizations can test and validate with simulated patient data using personas to develop an internal solution to adopt existing standards like Blue Button 2.0 or comply with the 21stCentury Cures Act and Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services Proposed Rule 9115-P to improve patient access to healthcare data while minimizing reporting burdens on healthcare providers or payers.

“The Interoperability Institute is leveraging AWS Marketplace to help health plans, providers, technology vendors, health information exchanges, public health, and state Medicaid organizations move towards the adoption of the new rules for data sharing and modernization of patient data exchange,” said Tim Pletcher, DHA, chief executive officer, Interoperability Institute. “AWS Marketplace has made it easy for organizations to purchase test environments and data packs that house synthetic patients and personas, containing continuity of care documents, admission, discharge and transfer notifications, quality reporting document architecture (HL7 standards) and more.”

As part of the development of Interoperability Land, several beta users tested the environment and provided critical feedback on the user experience, quality and functionality. One beta user, the Technical Architecture Committee (TAC) for Medicaid Information Technology Architecture (MITA), provided input during the testing phase, but also worked within the platform to develop applications.

“One of MITA’s goals is to integrate systems to advance interoperability, common standards and processes for the Medicaid system,” said Rich Folsom, chief technology officer, MITA TAC. “During the testing phase, we were able to provide input on the product, but even more exciting is we were able to quickly and easily develop applications and application frameworks within the environment and utilize the synthetic data to fully test out the applications we built within the product.”

For additional information on Interoperability Land, visit www.interoperabilityland.com .

The Interoperability Institute, a wholly owned subsidiary of the Michigan Health Information Network Shared Services, focuses on creating communities and environments that accelerate the adoption of interoperability in ways that result in greater health and more impactful delivery of human services. For more information, visit www.interoperabilityinstitute.org.

