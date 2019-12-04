Seeq Corporation announces AWS Industrial Software Competency achievement

Seeq’s advanced analytics solution now available as SaaS application in the AWS Marketplace

/EIN News/ -- SEATTLE, Dec. 04, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Seeq Corporation , advanced analytics applications for process manufacturing data, announced today it has achieved Amazon Web Services (AWS) Industrial Software Competency status. This designation recognizes that Seeq has demonstrated technical proficiency and proven customer success building solutions targeting one or more of the primary steps in discrete manufacturing or process industries in Product Design, Production Design, Production/Operations. These specialized software solutions enable companies in process and discrete manufacturing industries to increase the pace of product innovation while decreasing production and operational costs in their value chain.



Achieving the AWS Industrial Software Competency differentiates Seeq as an AWS Partner Network (APN) member that has delivered proven customer success providing specialized solutions aligning with AWS architectural best practices to support the Production and Operations category in the AWS Industrial Software Competency.

“Seeq is proud to be one of the APN Partners to achieve AWS Industrial Software Competency status,” says Steve Sliwa, CEO of Seeq. “By leveraging the agility of AWS, Seeq enables

process engineers, managers, teams, and data scientists to derive more value from data

already collected by accelerating analytics, publishing, and decision making.”

AWS is enabling scalable, flexible, and cost-effective solutions from startups to global enterprises. To support the seamless integration and deployment of these solutions, AWS established the AWS Partner Competency Program to help customers identify Consulting and Technology APN Partners with deep industry experience and expertise. To receive the AWS Industrial Software Competency designation, APN Partners undergo rigorous AWS technical validation related to industry specific technology as well as an assessment of the security, performance, and reliability of their solute

Seeq’s advanced analytics solution is also now available in the AWS Marketplace , enabling customers to rapidly investigate and share insights from process manufacturing data stored either on premise on in the AWS cloud.



This announcement caps an impressive year for Seeq. The company recently ranked #369 on the Inc. 5000 list of fastest-growing private companies and #43 on this year’s Entrepreneur 360 list . In October Automation World included Seeq in its list of top technology startups to watch.

“Leveraging both the expertise of the engineers and machine learning innovations, leading-edge solutions like Seeq enable organizations to gain intelligence from operations and obtain business value very quickly,” observes Janice Abel, Principal Analyst at ARC Advisory Group. “Seeq is designed for ease of use by a variety of plant employees, making it simple and quick for them to find and share insights in their data.”

About Seeq Corporation

Founded in 2013, Seeq publishes software applications for manufacturing organizations to rapidly find and share data insights. Oil & gas, pharmaceutical, specialty chemical, utility, renewable energy and numerous other vertical industries rely on Seeq to improve production outcomes, including yield, margins, quality, and safety. Headquartered in Seattle, Seeq is a privately held virtual company with employees across the United States and sales representation in Asia, Canada, Europe, and South America.

Contact Info

Michael Risse

Seeq

michael.risse@seeq.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.