GBT Announces New Employment Inducement Grants

/EIN News/ -- SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., Dec. 04, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. (GBT) (NASDAQ: GBT) today announced that on December 1, 2019, the compensation committee of GBT’s board of directors granted 21 new employees options to purchase an aggregate of 13,000 shares of the company’s common stock with a per share exercise price of $66.50 and restricted stock units for an aggregate of 58,875 shares of the company’s common stock. All of the above-described awards were made under the GBT’s Amended and Restated 2017 Inducement Equity Plan (the Plan). Pursuant to the Plan, the exercise price for the 13,000 shares of the Company’s common stock was the closing trading price on November 29, 2019, because there was no closing trading price on December 1, 2019.



The above-described awards were each granted as an inducement material to the employees entering into employment with the company in accordance with NASDAQ Listing Rule 5635(c)(4), and were granted pursuant to the terms of the Plan. The Plan was adopted by GBT’s board of directors in January 2017.

About Global Blood Therapeutics

GBT is a biopharmaceutical company determined to discover, develop and deliver innovative treatments that provide hope to underserved patient communities. The company has one FDA-approved therapy for sickle cell disease and one investigational therapy in development for the disease. To learn more, please visit www.gbt.com and follow the company on Twitter @GBT_news .

Contact Information:

Stephanie Yao (investors)

GBT

650-741-7730

investor@gbt.com

Steven Immergut (media)

GBT

650-410-3258

media@gbt.com







