Cocrystal Pharma to Present at the 12th Annual LD Micro Main Event

/EIN News/ -- – Presentation on Tuesday, December 10th at 4:40 pm PST –

BOTHELL, WA, Dec. 04, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cocrystal Pharma, Inc . (NASDAQ: COCP), (“Cocrystal” or the “Company”), a clinical stage biotechnology company discovering and developing novel antiviral therapeutics, announced today that Dr. Gary Wilcox, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Cocrystal, will present a corporate overview at the 12th Annual LD Micro Main Event on Tuesday, December 10, 2019 at 4:40 pm PST in Bel-Air, CA.

In addition to the presentation, management will also be available to participate in one-on-one meetings with qualified members of the investor community who are registered to attend the conference.

About Cocrystal Pharma, Inc.

Cocrystal Pharma, Inc. is a clinical stage biotechnology company discovering and developing novel antiviral therapeutics that target the replication machinery of influenza viruses, hepatitis C viruses, and noroviruses. Cocrystal employs unique structure-based technologies and Nobel Prize winning expertise to create first- and best-in-class antiviral drugs. For further information about Cocrystal, please visit www.cocrystalpharma.com.

Investor and Media Contact:

Jenene Thomas Communications, LLC

(833) 475-8247

COCP@jtcir.com

###



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.