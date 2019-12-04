Cocrystal Pharma to Present at the 12th Annual LD Micro Main Event
/EIN News/ -- – Presentation on Tuesday, December 10th at 4:40 pm PST –
BOTHELL, WA, Dec. 04, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cocrystal Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: COCP), (“Cocrystal” or the “Company”), a clinical stage biotechnology company discovering and developing novel antiviral therapeutics, announced today that Dr. Gary Wilcox, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Cocrystal, will present a corporate overview at the 12th Annual LD Micro Main Event on Tuesday, December 10, 2019 at 4:40 pm PST in Bel-Air, CA.
In addition to the presentation, management will also be available to participate in one-on-one meetings with qualified members of the investor community who are registered to attend the conference.
About Cocrystal Pharma, Inc.
Cocrystal Pharma, Inc. is a clinical stage biotechnology company discovering and developing novel antiviral therapeutics that target the replication machinery of influenza viruses, hepatitis C viruses, and noroviruses. Cocrystal employs unique structure-based technologies and Nobel Prize winning expertise to create first- and best-in-class antiviral drugs. For further information about Cocrystal, please visit www.cocrystalpharma.com.
Investor and Media Contact:
Jenene Thomas Communications, LLC
(833) 475-8247
COCP@jtcir.com
