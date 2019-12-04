Spirax Sarco adds stainless steel to Spira-trol Quick Ship line of control valves

Quick Ship program ensures that valves are configured, built and shipped in four days or less

/EIN News/ -- Blythewood, SC, Dec. 04, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Spirax Sarco US announces the addition of stainless steel to its Spira-trol™ line of modular control valves, which ship in four days or less through the company’s Quick Ship program. The valves leave the factory preconfigured for the intended application, simplifying installation and minimizing customer downtime.

“The addition of stainless steel to the Spira-trol Quick Ship program enables us to offer the benefits of fast order turnaroundand ‘plug and play’ installation in a material that offers superior corrosion resistance for demanding environments and applications,” according to Spira-trol product manager, Chris Glass.

Chris Glass added that the program, now in its second year, has proven popular with Spirax Sarco distributors.

“The Quick Ship Program has been fantastic for achieving excellent first impression deliveries,” says Michael Brewer of Wolseley Industrial Group. “Getting product to the customer quickly is differentiating us and helping us win new business.”

Spira-trol valves can accommodate more than 2,500 configurations, to meet the needs of almost any system or application. Unlike conventional valves with screw-in seats, Spira-trol valves feature a quick-change, ‘clamp-in-place’ seat that allows them to be modified to match changing plant conditions, rather than replacing the entire valve. No special tools are required, and there is no need to take the valve out of the line, which simplifies maintenance and avoids costly plant shutdowns.

In addition to stainless steel, Spira-trol valves are available in carbon steel and cast iron and include both electrically and pneumatically actuated models. Sizes from one-half inch to four inches, as well as flanged ANSI 150 versions, are available through the Quick Ship program. Spira-trol valves also come in sizes up to eight inches with ANSI 600 pressure envelopes, offering complete control solutions for HVAC, process, power and severe service applications.

More information about Spira-trol modular control valves is available online at www.spiraxsarco.com/us or by calling (800) 883-4411, or email at orders@spirax.com.

About Spirax Sarco, Inc.

With over 100 years of experience in the industry and more than 1,300 experts in 62 countries, Spirax Sarco is the global leader in steam system engineering and management and offers the most extensive range of products and services for commercial and industrial steam applications. Further information can be found at www.spiraxsarco.com/us

