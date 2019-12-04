Learn About the Science Behind the Data in Precision Mapping with Drone Based LiDAR

Final 2019 Wednesday Webinar

/EIN News/ -- Rome, NY, Dec. 04, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- December 18, at 9am or 6pm, join Microdrones for their final Wednesday Webinar of 2019, with a special presentation that dives into the science behind the data of LiDAR and Precision Mapping led by Dr. Mohamed Mostafa, Director mdSolutions, Microdrones.

This webinar is intended for the unmanned airborne LiDAR user community including mapping professionals, land surveyors, managers, and decision makers to understand the underlying concepts of lidar from the technical and business perspective, in the form of theory and practice.

Dr. Mostafa will review the fundamentals of GPS, GNSS Differencing, GNSS-Aided Inertial Navigation, Georeferencing, Calibration, Quality Control and the Best Practices that account for gathering highly accurate data with a drone.

In this one-hour webinar we will cover:

The concepts of GNSS/IMU

The science behind the datums

Quality Assurance / Quality Control and a review of best practices

Invitation to Special Offer for attendees only

Date: Wednesday, December 18 9:00AM EST or 6:00PM EST

Seats are limited and issued on a first come, first serve basis to the first 500 professionals to register.

Please click here to register for the webinar or copy and paste this address into your browser: https://lp.microdrones.com/webinar-uas-lidar-for-precision-mapping-the-science-behind-the-data/?utm=meltwaternr

About Microdrones

Founded in Germany in 2005, Microdrones developed the world's first commercial quadcopter and the company continues to lead the industry with their professional UAV solutions.

By pairing robust drones with cutting-edge sensors, Microdrones offers advanced turn-key solutions that make it easy for businesses to start using UAVs for surveying, mapping, construction, inspection, precision agriculture, mining, and other commercial applications. A heritage of quality German engineering, extra-long flight times, resistance to environmental challenges, and technology like direct georeferencing make Microdrones solutions exceptionally safe, efficient, and cost-effective choices for commercial users.

Microdrones serves markets around the globe. To learn more about Microdrones, visit www.microdrones.com.

