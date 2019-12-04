Twinlab Consolidation Corporation experiences record sales during biggest Cyber Monday in Company history.

/EIN News/ -- Boca Raton, FL, Dec. 04, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Twinlab Consolidated Holdings, Inc. (OTCPK: TLCC ) (“TCC” or “Twinlab”) is reporting historic sales for “Cyber Monday” 2019.



Twinlab Consolidation Corporation (TLCC), founded in 1968, made company history on Monday December 2nd 2019 by recording more than 250 unique online web transactions for the day, shattering the company record since it started keeping track of the online shopping holiday known as “Cyber Monday”.

The company has seen a dramatic increase in online sales and had considerable success in growing its Direct to Consumer (D2C) space in recent months. New strategy and renewed focus on its core products has helped Twinlab (TLCC) realize sustained growth month over month for the last 3 months with no end in sight.

“Under the new leadership of our Interim CFO Kyle Casey, Twinlab is well positioned to realize exponential growth in the D2C and online space. We are pursuing aggressive marketing campaigns designed to focus on the core products that consumers have loved about the Twinlab Brand for over 50 years” said company Vice-President Ryan Zackon. “We have had some bumps in our road, but we are focused on a robust 2020 and delivering real results for our shareholders.”

Twinlab, with its 50 year history, has a portfolio of products that are made in America using the finest ingredients from around the world. In addition to its namesake brand, Twinlab®, TLCC, through TCC and its subsidiaries, also manufactures and sells other well-known category leaders including the Metabolife® line of diet and energy products; the Twinlab® Fuel line of sports nutrition products, and the award winning Reserveage™ Nutrition family of brands. TLCC also owns NutraScience Labs, a contract manufacture located in New York.





For further information contact Sr. Director of Marketing Yamit Sadok (TLCC) at (561) 443-2805 or ysadok@twinlab.com. For investor Relations, please visit www.tchhome.com



