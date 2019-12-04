Seelos Therapeutics Receives Notice of Allowance for an Additional US Patent for Trehalose (SLS-005) 

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, Dec. 04, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Seelos Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: SEEL), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of therapies for central nervous system disorders and rare diseases, announced today that it has received a Notice of Allowance from the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) for Seelos' U.S. Patent number 10,493,023 (Application number 14/889,727) titled: “TREATMENT OF PROTEIN AGGREGATION MYOPATHIC AND NEURODEGENERATIVE DISEASES BY PARENTERAL ADMINISTRATION OF TREHALOSE” (SLS-005).



There are several neurodegenerative conditions related by the commonality of protein aggregations including Sanfilippo syndrome, Oculopharyngeal Muscular Dystrophy (OPMD), Spinocerebellar Ataxia (SCA3), Parkinson’s Disease, Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS), Alzheimer’s Disease, Huntington's disease and Friedreich Ataxia (FA). The USPTO granted Seelos a patent for treating FA with trehalose in July 2019.

Seelos was previously granted orphan indication from the United States Food and Drug Administration for SCA3 and OPMD for trehalose as well as Fast Track designation for OPMD.

About Trehalose

Trehalose is a low molecular weight disaccharide (.342 kDa) that crosses the blood brain barrier, stabilizes proteins, and importantly activates autophagy which is the process that clears material from cells. In several animal models of diseases, associated with abnormal cellular protein aggregation or storage of pathologic material, it has been shown to reduce aggregation of misfolded proteins and reduce accumulation of pathologic material. Trehalose activates autophagy through the activation of Transcription Factor EB (TFEB), a key factor in lysosomal and autophagy gene expression. Activation of TFEB is an emerging therapeutic target for a number of diseases with pathologic accumulation of storage material.

