Hamilton Lane Closes Second Brazilian-Focused Fund

/EIN News/ -- RIO DE JANEIRO, Brazil and BALA CYNWYD, Penn., Dec. 04, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE), a leading private markets asset management firm, today announced the final closing of its second dedicated fund in Brazil, Hamilton Lane Brazil Fund II (or the “Fund”). With approximately R$250 million in commitments, the Fund represents a sizeable increase to its predecessor, which closed at approximately R$150 million in 2014.

The Fund will pursue a similar strategy to its predecessor, seeking primary, secondary and co-investments in buyout and growth opportunities throughout Brazil, including in the healthcare, education, food services and consumer goods sectors. The Fund’s investors comprise a diverse array of Brazilian public and private pension funds and high-net-worth individuals. Prior to its closing, the Fund had already approved nearly R$125 million in more than a half dozen opportunities, representing a diverse and attractive initial portfolio.

“We are pleased to announce the final close of our second fund in Brazil,” said Brian Gildea, Head of Investments at Hamilton Lane. “Despite Brazil’s recent challenges, we believe the economy is on a sustainable growth path, with a strong opportunity set for private markets investors. We have been actively investing in Brazil for more than two decades and consider it to be a key part of our Latin American strategy.”

Ricardo Fernandez Jr., Managing Director and Head of Hamilton Lane’s Rio de Janeiro office, observed: “The improvement in the economy has created a dynamic market in Brazil. Interest rates are at an all-time low, which has created an attractive environment for the asset class as well as for fund managers to source opportunities. We’re seeing a number of opportunities in the secondaries market in particular.”

Hamilton Lane opened its first office in Brazil in September 2011 and has been actively investing in the region since 1997, currently managing approximately $3 billion throughout Latin America. Hamilton Lane has steadily grown its presence and resources in Brazil and today boasts a team of seven investment and business development professionals in the Rio de Janeiro office with extensive experience in the Latin American private markets.

Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ: HLNE) is a leading alternative investment management firm providing innovative private markets solutions to sophisticated investors around the world. Dedicated to private markets investing for 28 years, the firm currently employs approximately 390 professionals operating in offices throughout North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. Hamilton Lane has approximately $481 billion in assets under management and supervision, composed of approximately $66 billion in discretionary assets and more than $415 billion in advisory assets, as of September 30, 2019. Hamilton Lane offers a full range of investment products and services that enable clients to participate in the private markets asset class on a global and customized basis. For more information, please visit www.hamiltonlane.com or follow Hamilton Lane on Twitter: @hamilton_lane.

