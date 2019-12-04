Global Offshoring Opportunities, 2019

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Dec. 04, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Offshoring Opportunities" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The scope of this report is limited to specific countries, including Brazil, Mexico, Chile, Ukraine, Poland, Belarus, Bulgaria, Romania, China, India, Singapore, Vietnam, Thailand, Malaysia and Philippines. Also, findings focus on specific industries such as IT and ITES, BPO, Medical, Human Resource and Finance while gathering data for availability of skilled workforce and average salary at every level in these industries.



Report Scope



78 tables

A conceptual study of offshoring services as an evolutionary business model, and growing opportunities thereby

Insight into the export-oriented foreign direct investment (FDI) projects related to offshored services

Introduction of key international sensible policies fostering competitiveness in the service offshoring market

Comparative advantages of the contracting environment as a driving factor of rise of service offshoring

Companies Mentioned



Offshore Business Processing Pty. Ltd.

Offshore Software Solutions

Offshore Company Solutions

Diversify OSS Pty Ltd.

Origo BPO

Key Topics Covered



Chapter 1 Introduction

Introduction

Study Goals and Objectives

Reasons for Doing This Study

Scope of Report

Information Sources

Methodology

Geographical Scope

Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights



Chapter 3 Overview of Offshoring Opportunities

Offshoring Definition

How Offshoring is Different than Outsourcing

Advantages/Disadvantages of Offshoring

Advantages

Disadvantages

Reshoring

Chapter 4 Major Destinations and Comparisons

Analysis of Average Salaries

Analysis on Ease of Doing Business

Analysis of English Proficiency by Country

Analysis of Corporate Taxes by Country

Companies Providing Offshoring Solutions and Services

Offshore Business Processing Pty. Ltd.

Offshore Software Solutions

Offshore Company Solutions

Diversify OSS Pty. Ltd.

Origo BPO

Chapter 5 Singapore

Country Outlook

Ease of Doing Business in Singapore

Comparison of Salaries in Singapore versus the U.S., by Industry and Hierarchy Level

Annualized Salaries by Business Function and Role

Availability of Skilled Workforce

Existing Offshore Companies in Singapore

Foreign Language Proficiency

Available Business Centers/City

GDPR Compliance in Singapore

Other Information

How Easy It is to Hire Educated People?

Singapore Employment Act

Transport Facilities in Singapore

Taxes Imposed on Offshored Companies

Advantages of Offshoring in Singapore

Chapter 6 Philippines

Country Outlook

Ease of Doing Business in the Philippines

Comparison of Salaries in the Philippines versus the U.S., by Industry and Hierarchy Level

Annualized Salaries by Business Function and Role

Availability of Skilled Workforce

Existing Offshore Companies in Philippines

Foreign Language Proficiency

Available Business Centers/City

GDPR Compliance in the Philippines

Other Information

Philippines Employment Act

Transport Facilities in the Philippines

Taxes on Offshored Companies

Advantages of Offshoring in the Philippines

Chapter 7 Malaysia

Country Outlook

Ease of Doing Business in Malaysia

Comparison of Salaries in Malaysia versus the U.S., by Industry and Hierarchy Level

Annualized Salaries by Business Function and Role

Availability of Skilled Workforce

Existing Offshore Companies in Malaysia

Foreign Language Proficiency

Available Business Centers/City

GDPR Compliance in Malaysia

Other Information

Key Skills in Demand

Malaysia Employment Act

Transport Facilities in Malaysia

Taxes Imposed on Offshored Companies

Advantages of Offshoring in Malaysia

Chapter 8 Vietnam

Country Outlook

Ease of Doing Business in Vietnam

Comparison of Salaries in Vietnam versus the U.S., by Industry and Hierarchy Level

Annualized Salaries by Business Function and Role

Availability of Skilled Workforce

Existing Offshore Companies in Vietnam

Foreign Language Proficiency

Available Business Centers/City

GDPR Compliance in Vietnam

Other Information

Vietnam Employment Act

Advantages of Offshoring in Vietnam

Chapter 9 Belarus

Country Outlook

Ease of Doing Business in Belarus

Type of Companies in the Country

Comparison of Salaries in Belarus versus the U.S., by Industry and Hierarchy Level

Annualized Salaries by Business Function and Role

Availability of Skilled Workforce

Existing Offshore Companies in Belarus

Foreign Language Proficiency

Available Business Centers/City

GDPR Compliance in Belarus

Other Information

Belarus Employment Act

Transport Facilities in Belarus

Taxes Imposed on Offshored Companies

Chapter 10 India

Country Outlook

Ease of Doing Business in India

Comparison of Salaries in India versus the U.S., by Industry and Hierarchy Level

Annualized Salaries by Business Function and Role

Availability of Skilled Workforce

Existing Offshore Companies in India

Foreign Language Proficiency

Available Business Centers/City

GDPR Compliance in India

Chapter 11 Poland

Country Outlook

Ease of Doing Business in Poland

Comparison of Salaries in Poland versus the U.S., by Industry and Hierarchy Level

Annualized Salaries by Business Function and Role

Availability of Skilled Workforce

Existing Offshore Companies in Poland

Foreign Language Proficiency

Available Business Centers/City

GDPR Compliance in Poland

Chapter 12 Chile

Country Outlook

Ease of Doing Business in Chile

Comparison of Salaries in Chile versus the U.S., by Industry and Hierarchy Level

Annualized Salaries by Business Function and Role

Availability of Skilled Workforce

Existing Offshore Companies in Chile

Foreign Language Proficiency

Available Business Centers/City

GDPR Compliance in Chile

Chapter 13 Ukraine

Country Outlook

Ease of Doing Business in Ukraine

Comparison of Salaries in Ukraine versus the U.S., by Industry and Hierarchy Level

Annualized Salaries by Business Function and Role

Availability of Skilled Workforce

Existing Offshore Companies in Ukraine

Foreign Language Proficiency

Available Business Centers/City

KYIV

Kharkiv

Lviv

Dnipro.

GDPR Compliance in Ukraine

Chapter 14 Brazil

Country Outlook

Ease of Doing Business in Brazil

Comparison of Salaries in Brazil versus the U.S., by Industry and Hierarchy Level

Annualized Salaries by Business Function and Role

Availability of Skilled Workforce

Existing Offshore Companies in Brazil

Foreign Language Proficiency

Available Business Centers/City

Rio de Janeiro

Sao Paulo

GDPR Compliance in Brazil

Chapter 15 Bulgaria

Country Outlook

Ease of Doing Business in Bulgaria

Comparison of Salaries in Bulgaria versus the U.S., by Industry and Hierarchy Level

Annualized Salaries by Business Function and Role

Availability of Skilled Workforce

Existing Offshore Companies in Bulgaria

Foreign Language Proficiency

Available Business Centers/City

Sofia

Plovdiv

Varna

GDPR Compliance in Bulgaria

Chapter 16 China

Country Outlook

Ease of Doing Business in China

Comparison of Salaries in China versus the U.S., by Industry and Hierarchy Level

Annualized Salaries by Business Function and Role

Availability of Skilled Workforce

Existing Offshore Companies in China

Foreign Language Proficiency

Available Business Centers/Cities

Beijing

Shanghai

Guangzhou

Shenzhen

GDPR Compliance in China

Main Differences with GDPR

Chapter 17 Mexico

Country Outlook

Ease of Doing Business in Mexico

Comparison of Salaries in Mexico versus the U.S., by Industry and Hierarchy Level

Annualized Salaries by Business Function and Role

Availability of Skilled Workforce

Existing Offshore Companies in Mexico

Foreign Language Proficiency

Available Business Centers/City

Tijuana

Ciudad Juarez

Monterrey

Mexico City

GDPR Compliance in Mexico

Chapter 18 Romania

Country Outlook

Ease of Doing Business in Romania

Comparison of Salaries in Romania versus the U.S., by Industry and Hierarchy Level

Annualized Salaries by Business Function and Role

Availability of Skilled Workforce

Existing Offshore Companies in Romania

Foreign Language Proficiency

Available Business Centers/City

Bucharest

Timisoara

GDPR Compliance in Romania

Chapter 19 Thailand

Country Outlook

Ease of Doing Business in Thailand

Comparison of Salaries in Thailand versus the U.S., by Industry and Hierarchy Level

Annualized Salaries by Business Function and Role

Availability of Skilled Workforce

Existing Offshore Companies in Thailand

Foreign Language Proficiency

Available Business Centers/City

Bangkok

GDPR Compliance in Thailand

