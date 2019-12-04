Global Offshoring Opportunities, 2019
/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Dec. 04, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Offshoring Opportunities" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The scope of this report is limited to specific countries, including Brazil, Mexico, Chile, Ukraine, Poland, Belarus, Bulgaria, Romania, China, India, Singapore, Vietnam, Thailand, Malaysia and Philippines. Also, findings focus on specific industries such as IT and ITES, BPO, Medical, Human Resource and Finance while gathering data for availability of skilled workforce and average salary at every level in these industries.
Report Scope
- 78 tables
- A conceptual study of offshoring services as an evolutionary business model, and growing opportunities thereby
- Insight into the export-oriented foreign direct investment (FDI) projects related to offshored services
- Introduction of key international sensible policies fostering competitiveness in the service offshoring market
- Comparative advantages of the contracting environment as a driving factor of rise of service offshoring
Companies Mentioned
- Offshore Business Processing Pty. Ltd.
- Offshore Software Solutions
- Offshore Company Solutions
- Diversify OSS Pty Ltd.
- Origo BPO
Key Topics Covered
Chapter 1 Introduction
- Introduction
- Study Goals and Objectives
- Reasons for Doing This Study
- Scope of Report
- Information Sources
- Methodology
- Geographical Scope
Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights
Chapter 3 Overview of Offshoring Opportunities
- Offshoring Definition
- How Offshoring is Different than Outsourcing
- Advantages/Disadvantages of Offshoring
- Advantages
- Disadvantages
- Reshoring
Chapter 4 Major Destinations and Comparisons
- Analysis of Average Salaries
- Analysis on Ease of Doing Business
- Analysis of English Proficiency by Country
- Analysis of Corporate Taxes by Country
- Companies Providing Offshoring Solutions and Services
- Offshore Business Processing Pty. Ltd.
- Offshore Software Solutions
- Offshore Company Solutions
- Diversify OSS Pty. Ltd.
- Origo BPO
Chapter 5 Singapore
- Country Outlook
- Ease of Doing Business in Singapore
- Comparison of Salaries in Singapore versus the U.S., by Industry and Hierarchy Level
- Annualized Salaries by Business Function and Role
- Availability of Skilled Workforce
- Existing Offshore Companies in Singapore
- Foreign Language Proficiency
- Available Business Centers/City
- GDPR Compliance in Singapore
- Other Information
- How Easy It is to Hire Educated People?
- Singapore Employment Act
- Transport Facilities in Singapore
- Taxes Imposed on Offshored Companies
- Advantages of Offshoring in Singapore
Chapter 6 Philippines
- Country Outlook
- Ease of Doing Business in the Philippines
- Comparison of Salaries in the Philippines versus the U.S., by Industry and Hierarchy Level
- Annualized Salaries by Business Function and Role
- Availability of Skilled Workforce
- Existing Offshore Companies in Philippines
- Foreign Language Proficiency
- Available Business Centers/City
- GDPR Compliance in the Philippines
- Other Information
- Philippines Employment Act
- Transport Facilities in the Philippines
- Taxes on Offshored Companies
- Advantages of Offshoring in the Philippines
Chapter 7 Malaysia
- Country Outlook
- Ease of Doing Business in Malaysia
- Comparison of Salaries in Malaysia versus the U.S., by Industry and Hierarchy Level
- Annualized Salaries by Business Function and Role
- Availability of Skilled Workforce
- Existing Offshore Companies in Malaysia
- Foreign Language Proficiency
- Available Business Centers/City
- GDPR Compliance in Malaysia
- Other Information
- Key Skills in Demand
- Malaysia Employment Act
- Transport Facilities in Malaysia
- Taxes Imposed on Offshored Companies
- Advantages of Offshoring in Malaysia
Chapter 8 Vietnam
- Country Outlook
- Ease of Doing Business in Vietnam
- Comparison of Salaries in Vietnam versus the U.S., by Industry and Hierarchy Level
- Annualized Salaries by Business Function and Role
- Availability of Skilled Workforce
- Existing Offshore Companies in Vietnam
- Foreign Language Proficiency
- Available Business Centers/City
- GDPR Compliance in Vietnam
- Other Information
- Vietnam Employment Act
- Advantages of Offshoring in Vietnam
Chapter 9 Belarus
- Country Outlook
- Ease of Doing Business in Belarus
- Type of Companies in the Country
- Comparison of Salaries in Belarus versus the U.S., by Industry and Hierarchy Level
- Annualized Salaries by Business Function and Role
- Availability of Skilled Workforce
- Existing Offshore Companies in Belarus
- Foreign Language Proficiency
- Available Business Centers/City
- GDPR Compliance in Belarus
- Other Information
- Belarus Employment Act
- Transport Facilities in Belarus
- Taxes Imposed on Offshored Companies
Chapter 10 India
- Country Outlook
- Ease of Doing Business in India
- Comparison of Salaries in India versus the U.S., by Industry and Hierarchy Level
- Annualized Salaries by Business Function and Role
- Availability of Skilled Workforce
- Existing Offshore Companies in India
- Foreign Language Proficiency
- Available Business Centers/City
- GDPR Compliance in India
Chapter 11 Poland
- Country Outlook
- Ease of Doing Business in Poland
- Comparison of Salaries in Poland versus the U.S., by Industry and Hierarchy Level
- Annualized Salaries by Business Function and Role
- Availability of Skilled Workforce
- Existing Offshore Companies in Poland
- Foreign Language Proficiency
- Available Business Centers/City
- GDPR Compliance in Poland
Chapter 12 Chile
- Country Outlook
- Ease of Doing Business in Chile
- Comparison of Salaries in Chile versus the U.S., by Industry and Hierarchy Level
- Annualized Salaries by Business Function and Role
- Availability of Skilled Workforce
- Existing Offshore Companies in Chile
- Foreign Language Proficiency
- Available Business Centers/City
- GDPR Compliance in Chile
Chapter 13 Ukraine
- Country Outlook
- Ease of Doing Business in Ukraine
- Comparison of Salaries in Ukraine versus the U.S., by Industry and Hierarchy Level
- Annualized Salaries by Business Function and Role
- Availability of Skilled Workforce
- Existing Offshore Companies in Ukraine
- Foreign Language Proficiency
- Available Business Centers/City
- KYIV
- Kharkiv
- Lviv
- Dnipro.
- GDPR Compliance in Ukraine
Chapter 14 Brazil
- Country Outlook
- Ease of Doing Business in Brazil
- Comparison of Salaries in Brazil versus the U.S., by Industry and Hierarchy Level
- Annualized Salaries by Business Function and Role
- Availability of Skilled Workforce
- Existing Offshore Companies in Brazil
- Foreign Language Proficiency
- Available Business Centers/City
- Rio de Janeiro
- Sao Paulo
- GDPR Compliance in Brazil
Chapter 15 Bulgaria
- Country Outlook
- Ease of Doing Business in Bulgaria
- Comparison of Salaries in Bulgaria versus the U.S., by Industry and Hierarchy Level
- Annualized Salaries by Business Function and Role
- Availability of Skilled Workforce
- Existing Offshore Companies in Bulgaria
- Foreign Language Proficiency
- Available Business Centers/City
- Sofia
- Plovdiv
- Varna
- GDPR Compliance in Bulgaria
Chapter 16 China
- Country Outlook
- Ease of Doing Business in China
- Comparison of Salaries in China versus the U.S., by Industry and Hierarchy Level
- Annualized Salaries by Business Function and Role
- Availability of Skilled Workforce
- Existing Offshore Companies in China
- Foreign Language Proficiency
- Available Business Centers/Cities
- Beijing
- Shanghai
- Guangzhou
- Shenzhen
- GDPR Compliance in China
- Main Differences with GDPR
Chapter 17 Mexico
- Country Outlook
- Ease of Doing Business in Mexico
- Comparison of Salaries in Mexico versus the U.S., by Industry and Hierarchy Level
- Annualized Salaries by Business Function and Role
- Availability of Skilled Workforce
- Existing Offshore Companies in Mexico
- Foreign Language Proficiency
- Available Business Centers/City
- Tijuana
- Ciudad Juarez
- Monterrey
- Mexico City
- GDPR Compliance in Mexico
Chapter 18 Romania
- Country Outlook
- Ease of Doing Business in Romania
- Comparison of Salaries in Romania versus the U.S., by Industry and Hierarchy Level
- Annualized Salaries by Business Function and Role
- Availability of Skilled Workforce
- Existing Offshore Companies in Romania
- Foreign Language Proficiency
- Available Business Centers/City
- Bucharest
- Timisoara
- GDPR Compliance in Romania
Chapter 19 Thailand
- Country Outlook
- Ease of Doing Business in Thailand
- Comparison of Salaries in Thailand versus the U.S., by Industry and Hierarchy Level
- Annualized Salaries by Business Function and Role
- Availability of Skilled Workforce
- Existing Offshore Companies in Thailand
- Foreign Language Proficiency
- Available Business Centers/City
- Bangkok
- GDPR Compliance in Thailand
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/77ueme
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.