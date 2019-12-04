Global Online Travel Market Study, 2019 - Online Share of Travel Sales Worldwide Nears 50%

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Dec. 04, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Online Travel Market 2019" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Global digital travel sales are growing

Online travel sales worldwide are projected to increase at a single-digit growth rate annually between 2019 and 2022, outpacing the overall travel market. As a result, the online share of global travel sales nears 50% and is projected to increase further over the next several years.



Leading digital travel markets

The top online travel markets from different global regions include the USA, China, and the UK. Furthermore, the countries of Southeast Asia are expanding rapidly, while the growth rates in the mature markets of Europe and North America are declining. Another fast-growing digital travel market is the Middle East, where currently only around one-third of travel bookings are online.



Top OTAs globally

The leading online travel agencies worldwide include Booking.com, Expedia and Trip.com. Booking.com also ranks as the top travel website by the number of visits. In addition, the competition is intensifying and travel unicorns are flourishing, led by Airbnb which is planning an IPO for 2020.

Report Coverage

This report covers the online travel market. It takes into account a wide definition of the travel segment, including transportation, accommodation, tour packages and others. The report's focus is on leisure and unmanaged business online travel. The definitions used by the original sources cited in this report may vary.

Besides sales figures, penetration and rankings, this report also reveals important market trends that affect the online travel market, such as the rise of mobile

bookings and the use of innovative technology.

All global regions are covered in this report, including Asia-Pacific, Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa, and North America.

Report Structure

The global chapter opens the report, including an overview of global market developments and trends.

The rest of the report is divided into regions. The regions are presented in the order of descending total online travel sales.

Within each region, regional information is included first, where available, and the countries are also presented in the order of descending online travel sales.

Where no comparable sales figures were available, other related criteria such as total E-Commerce sales, online shopper and Internet penetration were applied.

In the country sections, the following information is covered, where available: online travel sales, the share of online shoppers booking travel services online and the rank of this category among other E-Commerce product categories, the online share of total travel sales and the share of travel in total E-Commerce sales,

platforms and channels used by travelers to book travel services, total sales and shares of online travel agencies. Not all types of information mentioned are provided for each country, due to varying data availability.

For the global travel market, a text chart with a qualitative overview of the global online travel market, trends and players is included.

Key Topics Covered



1. Management Summary

2. Global

Online Travel Market Overview & Trends, November 2019

Online Share of Total Travel Sales, in %, by Region, 2018

Online Travel Sales, in USD billion, 2019f & 2023f

Online Share of Travel Sales, in %, 2024f

Top 9 Areas of Expected Innovation in Travel, May 2019

Potential Use Cases of Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Travel Customer Journey, by Customer Use and Company Use, March 2019

Share of Travelers Who Are Frustrated When They Are Not Able to Access Their Booking Information 24/7 on Their Mobile Device, in %, 2019

Share of Travelers Who Believe That AR/VR Technology Could Help Them Better Plan Their Trips, in %, 2019

Top 20 Travel Websites, by Website Rank, incl. Category, Website Visits, in millions, Average Visit Duration, in minutes, Bounce Rate, in %, and Top 5 Countries by Share of Visits, in %, October 2019

Top 12 Travel Unicorn Startups by Valuation, in USD billion, August 2019

3. North America

3.1. USA

Online Travel Sales, in USD billion, and in % Year-on-Year Change, 2017 - 2022f

Breakdown of Hotel and Lodging Online Gross Bookings, by Direct and OTAs, in %, 2018 & 2022f

Share of Hotel Direct Room Booking Revenues via Mobile Devices, in %, 2018 & 2022f

Booking Channels Used, in % of Travelers, by Generation, 2018

Share of Travelers Who Believe That Chatbots/Digital Assistants Would Make The Booking Experience Easier and Frictionless, in %, by Generation, 2018

Share of Travelers Who Would Be Comfortable Booking a Trip by Voice, in %, 2018

Combined Market Share of the Top 2 OTAs, in %, 2018e

3.2. Canada

Product Categories Purchased Online, incl. Flights and Travel Packages, in % of Adult Internet Users, March 2019

4. Asia-Pacific

4.1. Regional

Online Travel Sales, in USD billion, 2018 & 2021f

Online Share of Travel Sales, in %, 2018

Travel Site Users, in millions, by Selected Countries, January 2019

Travel Site User Penetration, in % of Internet Users, by Selected Countries, January 2019

Breakdown of Travel Site Users by Device Used, in %, by Selected Countries, January 2019

Online Travel Sales, in USD billion, by Vacation Rentals, Hotels, and Flights, in USD billion, 2015, 2019f & 2025f

Online Ride-Hailing Sales, in USD billion, by Online Transportation and Online Food Delivery, in USD billion, 2015, 2019f & 2025f

4.2. China

Online Travel Sales, in CNY billion, Year-on-Year Change, in %, 2015 - 2022f

Online Share of Total Travel Sales, in %, 2015-2022f

Breakdown of Online Travel Sales by Segment, in %, Q2 2019

Online Flight Ticket Booking Sales, in CNY billion, Year-on-Year Change, in %, 2015 - 2022f

Top 10 Travel Websites by Monthly Unique Visitors, in millions, July 2019

Market Shares of Top 3 OTAs, in %, Q2 2019

4.3. Japan

B2C E-Commerce Service Sales by Category, in JPY billion, and Year-on-Year Change, in %, incl. Travel Services, 2017 & 2018

Online Travel Sales, in USD billion, 2019f & 2023f

Online Share of Total Travel Sales, in %, 2018-2020f

Breakdown of Online Travel Sales by Segment, in %, 2018

Top 10 Travel Websites by Visitors, in millions, 2018

4.4. South Korea

Retail E-Commerce Sales by Product Category, in KRW bil., incl. Travel, 2017, 2018 & H1 2019

M-Commerce Sales by Product Category, in KRW billion, incl. Travel, 2017, 2018 & H1 2019

Online Travel Sales, in USD billion, 2019f & 2023f

Top 10 Product Categories Purchased Online, in % of Online Shoppers, incl. Travel Products, 2017 & 2018

4.5. India

Total Travel Spending, in USD billion, Online Share, in %, and Online Travel Spending, in USD billion, 2018 & 2021f

Online Share of Total Travel Bookings, in %, 2019e & 2022f

Breakdown of Channels Used to Book Travel Tickets and Hotels, by Online and Offline, in % of Travelers, 2018

Breakdown of Channels Used to Book Travel Tickets and Hotels, in % of Travelers, 2018

4.6. Australia & New Zealand

Online Share of Total Travel Sales, in %, 2018

4.7. Indonesia

Online Travel Sales, in USD billion, 2015, 2019f & 2025f

4.8. Thailand

Online Travel Sales, in USD billion, 2015, 2019f & 2025f

4.9. Singapore

Online Travel Sales, in USD billion, 2015, 2019f & 2025f

Top 5 Product Categories Purchased Online, in % of Online Shoppers, 2018

4.10. Vietnam

Online Travel Sales, in USD billion, 2015, 2019f & 2025f

4.11. Malaysia

Online Travel Sales, in USD billion, 2015, 2019f & 2025f

4.12. Philippines

Online Travel Sales, in USD billion, 2015, 2019f & 2025f

Product Categories Purchased in E-Commerce, in % of Online Shoppers, July 2018

5. Europe

5.1. Regional

Total Travel Sales, in EUR billion, Online Share of Travel Sales, in %, and Online Travel Sales, in EUR billion, 2018e, 2019f & 2022f

Share of Individuals Booking Travel Online, by Holiday Accommodation, Other Travel Arrangements, and Total Travel Category, in %, 2012-2018

Share of Individuals Buying Travel and Holiday Accommodation Online, by EU Countries and Selected Non-EU Countries, in %, 2018

5.2. UK

Product Categories Purchased Online, in % of Adults, incl. Travel Arrangements and Holiday Accommodation, Q1 2019

Share of Adults Booking Travel Online, by Holiday Accommodation, Other Travel Arrangements, and Total Travel Category, in %, 2012 - 2019

Devices Used to Book Holidays Online, in % of Travelers Who Booked Online, 2018

Travel Sales Breakdown by Online and Offline, in % and in GBP million, 2023f

Top 15 OTAs by Number of Unique Visitors to Websites, in thousands, January 2019

5.3. Germany

Product Categories Purchased Online, in % of Online Shoppers, incl. Travel and Holiday Accommodation, 2017 & 2018

Share of Individuals Booking Travel Online, by Holiday Accommodation, Other Travel Arrangements and Total Travel Category, in %, 2012 - 2018

Share of Travelers Who Booked Their Trip Online, in %, 2008-2018

Channels Used by Travelers to Find Information About Travel or Book Their Trip, in %, 2018

Types of Trips Booked via Digital Channels, in % of Travelers Who Book via Digital Channels, by 2-4 Day Trips, and 5+ Day Trips, 2018

5.4. France

Product Categories Purchased Online, in % of Online Shoppers, incl. Travel and Holiday Accommodation, 2017 & 2018

Share of Individuals Booking Travel Online, by Holiday Accommodation, Other Travel Arrangements and Total Travel Category, in %, 2012 - 2018

Top 20 Travel Websites/Applications, by Number of Unique Visitors per Month, in thousands, January 2019

5.5. Italy

Online Travel Sales, in EUR billion, 2018 & 2019f

Product Categories Purchased Online, in % of Online Shoppers, incl. Travel and Holiday Accommodation, 2017 & 2018

Share of Individuals Booking Travel Online, by Holiday Accommodation, Other Travel Arrangements and Total Travel Category, in %, 2012-2018

5.6. Spain

Product Categories Purchased Online, in % of Online Shoppers, incl. Travel and Holiday Accommodation, 2017 & 2018

Share of Individuals Booking Travel Online, by Holiday Accommodation, Other Travel Arrangements and Total Travel Category, in %, 2012-2018

5.7. Netherlands

Share of Individuals Booking Travel Online, by Holiday Accommodation, Other Travel Arrangements and Total Travel Category, in %, 2012-2018

5.8. Russia

Online Travel Sales, in RUB billion, 2017 & 2018

Share of Online Shoppers Who Purchased Travel Services Online, in %, 2018

5.9. Turkey

Online Travel Sales, in TRY billion, 2017 & 2018

Product Categories Purchased Online, in % of Online Shoppers, Q1 2018 & Q1 2019

5.10. Poland

Share of Individuals Booking Travel Online, by Holiday Accommodation, Other Travel Arrangements and Total Travel Category, in %, 2012-2018

6. Latin America

6.1. Regional

Total Travel Sales, by Online Travel Sales, and Offline Travel Sales, in USD billion, 2018

Online Share of Total Travel Sales, in %, 2018 & 2021f

6.2. Brazil

Product Categories Purchased Online, in % of Online Shoppers, incl. Travel, May 2018

Share of Smartphone Internet Users Who Booked Accommodation via Smartphone App, in %, March 2016-March 2019

Smartphone Apps Used to Book Accommodation, in % of Smartphone Internet Users Who Booked Accommodation via Apps, March 2019

6.3. Mexico

Product Categories Purchased Online, incl. Transportation, Travel, and Accommodation, in % of Online Shoppers, 2018

Breakdown of Average Quarterly Online Spending on Travel-Related Categories, in % of Online Shoppers Purchasing from Each Category, 2018

6.4. Argentina

Online Travel Sales, in ARS billion, and Year-on-Year Change, in %, 2014 - 2018

7. Middle East & Africa

7.1. Regional

Online Travel Sales, by OTAs, Supplier Website and Supplier App, in USD billion, 2021f

Online Share of Gross Travel Bookings, in %, 2018 & 2022f

7.2. UAE

Product and Service Categories Purchased Online, in % of Online Shoppers, incl. Flight Bookings, 2017 & 2018

7.3. Saudi Arabia

Top 5 Travel Websites, by Website Rank, incl. Category, Website Visits, in millions, Saudi Arabia's Share of Total Visits, in %, October 2019

7.4. South Africa

Share of Online Shoppers Purchasing Flights and Accommodation Online, in %, March 2019

7.5. Bahrain

Top 5 Product Categories Purchased Online, in % of Online Shoppers, 2018

7.6. Morocco

Share of Internet Users Who Used Online Travel or Accommodation Services Related to Travel, in %, 2018

Top 10 Product Categories Purchased Online, in % of Online Shoppers, 2018

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/415mu0

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.