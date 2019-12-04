Worldwide Precision Farming Markets to 2024 Featuring Profiles of Leading Market Players
Report Scope
- Detailed overview of the global precision farming technologies market
- Analyses of the global market trends with data from 2018, estimates for 2019, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2024
- Discussion of major factors, advancements in agriculture technologies, regional trade analysis, and changing regulatory dynamics that influence the demand of this evolving market
- Emphasis on challenges faced by this market, such as high initial implementation and maintenance cost, and lack of skilled personnel in certain regions
- Coverage of hardware (equipment, tools and devices etc.), associated software (e.g. farm management software) and services revenue of the covered companies
- A relevant patent analysis covering latest significant developments in agriculture technology
- Profiles of leading market participants within the sector. Major players including AGDATA, Buhler Industries Inc., Deere & Co., DuPont, EXEL Industries SA, Intelligent Agricultural Solutions LLC, Raven Industries Inc., and Yara International Inc.
Detailed inclusions:
- The publisher defines precision farming technologies (also known as precision agriculture or satellite farming) as a farming management concept that utilizes software and hardware for observing, measuring and responding to intra-field variability in crops, resulting in better crop management and more effective output.
- The report covers hardware and software revenue of companies active in the market. The report also covers companies in specific segments such as drones, imaging, etc.
- Large technology and hardware manufacturers (drones, sensors, imaging, etc.) that do not have product specifically for the precision farming market are out of scope of this report.
- The report excludes standalone service providers and revenue from those providers. This may include services such as consulting, education, post sales services, etc.
- Revenue forecasts from 2019 to 2024 are given for each market segment, and regional market with estimated values are derived from manufacturers' total revenues (which includes hardware, software and services).
The report begins by introducing the reader to how the market for precision farming technologies has evolved over time and how various factors are impacting the market.
The report then identifies the following:
- Primary forces with a direct impact on the precision farming technologies markets.
- Secondary forces that have an indirect impact.
- Key funding and financing in this space which are particularly supportive for new entrants.
- Some key challenges that may hinder the growth of this market.
- Key trends visible in the market.
- The top applications of precision farming technologies, along with top precision farming technology segments.
- Demand in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA) and Asia-Pacific (APAC) for precision farming technology products.
Key Topics Covered
Chapter 1 Introduction
- Study Goals and Objectives
- Reasons for Doing This Study
- Scope of Report
- Information Sources
- Methodology
- Geographic Breakdown
Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights
Chapter 3 Market and Technology Background
- Evolution of the Precision Farming Technology Market
- Technology Roadmap of Precision Farming
- Various Technologies Used in the Precision Farming Market
- Guidance Systems
- Remote Sensing Technology
- Variable Rate Technology (VRT)
- New Opportunities in the Precision Farming Technologies Market
- Adoption of Autonomous Machines
- High-throughput Plant Phenotyping (HTPP)
- Cobotics
- IoT in Precision Farming
- Various Stakeholders in the Precision Farming Technologies Market
- Agricultural OEM
- Suppliers
- Seed Producers
- IT/Big Data Companies
- Advanced Solution Providers
- Research Centers
- Investment Funds
- IoT and Related Space
- Growth Forecast of the Precision Farming Technologies Market
- Major Market Forces
- Focus on Sustainable Agriculture
- Need to Serve an Ever-Increasing Population
- Need to Improve Efficiency and Productivity
- Measurable Business Benefits
- Availability of Low-Cost Tools and Solutions
- Reduce Greenhouse Gas (GHG) Emissions
- Key Buying/Selection Criteria
- Initial Cost (Implementation Cost)
- Payback Period
- Ease of Understanding/Usage
- Feature Availability
- Portfolio of Offerings
- Technological Advancement
- Integration Ability
- Key Strategies in the Precision Farming Technologies Space
- Mergers and Acquisition
- Partnerships
- Innovation
- Focus on Expansion into Emerging Regions
- Wider Portfolio of Offerings
Chapter 4 Global Market for Precision Farming Technologies, by Type
- Guidance System Technologies
- Remote Sensing and Control Systems
- Variable Rate Technology (VRT)
- Map-Based Variable Rate Applications
- Sensor-Based Variable Rate Applications
- Variable Rate Seeding
Chapter 5 Global Market for Precision Farming Technologies, by Component
- Hardware Segment
- Automation and Control Systems
- Sensing and Monitoring Devices
- Software Segment
- Farm Management Software
Chapter 6 Global Market for Precision Farming Technologies, by Application
- Yield Monitoring
- Soil Monitoring
- Soil Fingerprinting
- Variable Rate Applications
- Map-Based
- Sensor-Based
- Field Mapping
- Software Applications
- Others
Chapter 7 Global Market for Precision Farming Technologies, by Region
- North America
- United States
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA)
- Germany
- France
- Italy
- U.K.
- Spain
- Special Case: The Netherlands
- Middle East and Africa
- Asia-Pacific (APAC)
- Australia
- Japan
- China
- New Zealand
- Analysis of Key Geographies
Chapter 8 Industry Structure and Patent Analysis
- Key Trends in the Market for Precision Farming Technologies
- Increasing Use of UAVs
- Strong Expected Growth of Weather Tracking and Forecasting
- Continued Growth and Acceptance in Emerging Regions
- Continued Partnerships and Acquisitions
- Strong Investment Momentum
- Continued Advancement of Automation
- Venture Capital Funding and Investments
- Mergers and Acquisitions
- Technological Development and New Technology Acquisition
- Geographic Expansion
- Expansion into New Categories
- Industry Challenges and Concerns
- Technological Acceptance and Know-how
- Integration Issues and Challenges
- High Initial Implementation Cost
- Maintenance Issues and Costs
- Patent Activity
Chapter 9 Company Profiles
- Aerial Technology International (Ati)
- AG Leader Technology Inc.
- Ag-Nav Inc.
- Agco Corp.
- Agdata
- Ageagle Aerial Systems Inc.
- Agerpoint Inc.
- Agjunction Inc.
- Agrian Inc.
- Agrible Inc.
- Agridata Inc.
- Basf Se
- Buhler Industries Inc.
- Cropx Ltd.
- Deere & Co.
- Dronedeploy
- Dupont
- Esri
- Exel Industries Sa
- Farmers Edge Precision Consulting Inc.
- Intelligent Agricultural Solutions Llc
- Lindsay Corp.
- Monsanto Co.
- Mts Systems Corp.
- Nozzleworks Inc.
- Phytelligence Inc.
- Precision Planting Inc.
- Precisionhawk
- Raven Industries Inc.
- Soyl
- Teejet Technologies
- Topcon Corp.
- Trimble Navigation Ltd.
- Yara International Asa
