Worldwide Precision Farming Markets to 2024 Featuring Profiles of Leading Market Players

Report Scope



Detailed overview of the global precision farming technologies market

Analyses of the global market trends with data from 2018, estimates for 2019, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2024

Discussion of major factors, advancements in agriculture technologies, regional trade analysis, and changing regulatory dynamics that influence the demand of this evolving market

Emphasis on challenges faced by this market, such as high initial implementation and maintenance cost, and lack of skilled personnel in certain regions

Coverage of hardware (equipment, tools and devices etc.), associated software (e.g. farm management software) and services revenue of the covered companies

A relevant patent analysis covering latest significant developments in agriculture technology

Profiles of leading market participants within the sector. Major players including AGDATA, Buhler Industries Inc., Deere & Co., DuPont, EXEL Industries SA, Intelligent Agricultural Solutions LLC, Raven Industries Inc., and Yara International Inc.

Detailed inclusions:

The publisher defines precision farming technologies (also known as precision agriculture or satellite farming) as a farming management concept that utilizes software and hardware for observing, measuring and responding to intra-field variability in crops, resulting in better crop management and more effective output.

The report covers hardware and software revenue of companies active in the market. The report also covers companies in specific segments such as drones, imaging, etc.

Large technology and hardware manufacturers (drones, sensors, imaging, etc.) that do not have product specifically for the precision farming market are out of scope of this report.

The report excludes standalone service providers and revenue from those providers. This may include services such as consulting, education, post sales services, etc.

Revenue forecasts from 2019 to 2024 are given for each market segment, and regional market with estimated values are derived from manufacturers' total revenues (which includes hardware, software and services).

The report begins by introducing the reader to how the market for precision farming technologies has evolved over time and how various factors are impacting the market.



The report then identifies the following:

Primary forces with a direct impact on the precision farming technologies markets.

Secondary forces that have an indirect impact.

Key funding and financing in this space which are particularly supportive for new entrants.

Some key challenges that may hinder the growth of this market.

Key trends visible in the market.

The top applications of precision farming technologies, along with top precision farming technology segments.

Demand in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA) and Asia-Pacific (APAC) for precision farming technology products.

Key Topics Covered



Chapter 1 Introduction

Study Goals and Objectives

Reasons for Doing This Study

Scope of Report

Information Sources

Methodology

Geographic Breakdown

Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights



Chapter 3 Market and Technology Background

Evolution of the Precision Farming Technology Market

Technology Roadmap of Precision Farming

Various Technologies Used in the Precision Farming Market

Guidance Systems

Remote Sensing Technology

Variable Rate Technology (VRT)

New Opportunities in the Precision Farming Technologies Market

Adoption of Autonomous Machines

High-throughput Plant Phenotyping (HTPP)

Cobotics

IoT in Precision Farming

Various Stakeholders in the Precision Farming Technologies Market

Agricultural OEM

Suppliers

Seed Producers

IT/Big Data Companies

Advanced Solution Providers

Research Centers

Investment Funds

IoT and Related Space

Growth Forecast of the Precision Farming Technologies Market

Major Market Forces

Focus on Sustainable Agriculture

Need to Serve an Ever-Increasing Population

Need to Improve Efficiency and Productivity

Measurable Business Benefits

Availability of Low-Cost Tools and Solutions

Reduce Greenhouse Gas (GHG) Emissions

Key Buying/Selection Criteria

Initial Cost (Implementation Cost)

Payback Period

Ease of Understanding/Usage

Feature Availability

Portfolio of Offerings

Technological Advancement

Integration Ability

Key Strategies in the Precision Farming Technologies Space

Mergers and Acquisition

Partnerships

Innovation

Focus on Expansion into Emerging Regions

Wider Portfolio of Offerings

Chapter 4 Global Market for Precision Farming Technologies, by Type

Guidance System Technologies

Remote Sensing and Control Systems

Variable Rate Technology (VRT)

Map-Based Variable Rate Applications

Sensor-Based Variable Rate Applications

Variable Rate Seeding

Chapter 5 Global Market for Precision Farming Technologies, by Component

Hardware Segment

Automation and Control Systems

Sensing and Monitoring Devices

Software Segment

Farm Management Software

Chapter 6 Global Market for Precision Farming Technologies, by Application

Yield Monitoring

Soil Monitoring

Soil Fingerprinting

Variable Rate Applications

Map-Based

Sensor-Based

Field Mapping

Software Applications

Others

Chapter 7 Global Market for Precision Farming Technologies, by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA)

Germany

France

Italy

U.K.

Spain

Special Case: The Netherlands

Middle East and Africa

Asia-Pacific (APAC)

Australia

Japan

China

New Zealand

Analysis of Key Geographies

Chapter 8 Industry Structure and Patent Analysis

Key Trends in the Market for Precision Farming Technologies

Increasing Use of UAVs

Strong Expected Growth of Weather Tracking and Forecasting

Continued Growth and Acceptance in Emerging Regions

Continued Partnerships and Acquisitions

Strong Investment Momentum

Continued Advancement of Automation

Venture Capital Funding and Investments

Mergers and Acquisitions

Technological Development and New Technology Acquisition

Geographic Expansion

Expansion into New Categories

Industry Challenges and Concerns

Technological Acceptance and Know-how

Integration Issues and Challenges

High Initial Implementation Cost

Maintenance Issues and Costs

Patent Activity

Chapter 9 Company Profiles

Aerial Technology International (Ati)

AG Leader Technology Inc.

Ag-Nav Inc.

Agco Corp.

Agdata

Ageagle Aerial Systems Inc.

Agerpoint Inc.

Agjunction Inc.

Agrian Inc.

Agrible Inc.

Agridata Inc.

Basf Se

Buhler Industries Inc.

Cropx Ltd.

Deere & Co.

Dronedeploy

Dupont

Esri

Exel Industries Sa

Farmers Edge Precision Consulting Inc.

Intelligent Agricultural Solutions Llc

Lindsay Corp.

Monsanto Co.

Mts Systems Corp.

Nozzleworks Inc.

Phytelligence Inc.

Precision Planting Inc.

Precisionhawk

Raven Industries Inc.

Soyl

Teejet Technologies

Topcon Corp.

Trimble Navigation Ltd.

Yara International Asa

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/vkzqck

