Saudi Arabia Natural & Organic Food Industry Report 2019 | Market Set to Rise at a CAGR of 15.9% During 2019-2025

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Dec. 04, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Saudi Arabia Natural & Organic Food Market (2019-2025): Market Forecast by Types, by Distribution Channels, by Origin, by Regions, and Competitive Landscape" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



According to this research, the Saudi Arabia Natural & Organic Food Market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 15.9% during 2019-2025.

The report comprehensively covers the market by types, distribution channels, origin, and regions. The report provides an unbiased and detailed analysis of Saudi Arabia natural & organic food market trends, Saudi Arabia natural & organic food market share, opportunities, high growth areas and market drivers which would help the stakeholders to device and align their market strategies according to the current and future market dynamics.

Saudi Arabia's natural & organic food market is expected to witness significant growth over the coming years. Rising cases of lifestyle-related diseases along with growing awareness regarding the benefits of chemical and pesticide-free food among the population, particularly among the youth, are some of the major drivers behind the growing appetite for naturally processed and organic food in the country.

Presently organic farming is not a prominent trend in the kingdom. More than 80% of the organic food in the country is imported from many European and Western countries. However, in order to promote local organic farming in the country, the government of Saudi Arabia has launched a new initiatives in recent years. For instance, more than $400 thousand have been allocated by the government to 165 organic farmers in the Kingdom along with the launch of a $200 million organic farming action plan.



Key Highlights

Historical Data of Saudi Arabia Natural & Organic Food Market Revenues for the Period 2015-2018

Saudi Arabia Natural & Organic Food Market Size & Saudi Arabia Natural & Organic Food Market Forecast of Revenues until 2025

Historical Data of Saudi Arabia Natural & Organic Food Market Revenues and Revenue Share, By Types, for the Period 2015-2018

Market Size & Forecast of Saudi Arabia Natural & Organic Food Market Revenues and Revenue Share, By Types, until 2025

Historical Data of Saudi Arabia Natural & Organic Food Market Revenues, By Distribution Channel, for the Period 2015-2018

Market Size & Forecast of Saudi Arabia Natural & Organic Food Market Revenues, By Distribution Channel, until 2025

Historical Data of Saudi Arabia Natural & Organic Food Market Revenues, By Origin, for the Period 2015-2018

Market Size & Forecast of Saudi Arabia Natural & Organic Food Market Revenues, By Origin, until 2025

Historical Data of Saudi Arabia Natural & Organic Food Market Revenues, By Regions, for the Period 2015-2018

Market Size & Forecast of Saudi Arabia Natural & Organic Food Market Revenues, By Regions, until 2025

Market Drivers and Restraints

Industry Life Cycle

Porter's Five Force Analysis and Market Opportunity Assessment

Market Share, By players

Market Trends

Competitive Benchmarking

Company Profiles

Key Strategic Recommendations

Key Topics Covered



1. Executive Summary



2. Introduction

2.1 Report Description

2.2 Key Highlights of The Report

2.3 Market Scope & Segmentation

2.4 Research Methodology

2.5 Assumptions



3. Saudi Arabia Natural & Organic Food Market Overview

3.1 Saudi Arabia Country Indicators

3.2 Saudi Arabia Natural & Organic Food Market Revenues, 2015-2025F

3.3 Saudi Arabia Natural & Organic Food Market Revenue Share, By Types, 2018 & 2025F

3.4 Saudi Arabia Natural & Organic Food Market Revenue Share, By Distribution Channel, 2018 & 2025F

3.5 Saudi Arabia Natural & Organic Food Market Revenue Share, By Origin, 2018 & 2025F

3.6 Saudi Arabia Natural & Organic Food Market Revenue Share, By Regions, 2018 & 2025F

3.7 Saudi Arabia Natural & Organic Food Market Industry Life Cycle, 2018

3.8 Saudi Arabia Natural & Organic Food Market Porter's Five Forces



4. Saudi Arabia Natural & Organic Food Market Dynamics

4.1 Impact Analysis

4.2 Market Drivers

4.3 Market Restraints



5. Saudi Arabia Natural & Organic Food Market Trends



6. Saudi Arabia Natural & Organic Food Market Overview, By Types

6.1 Saudi Arabia Organic Fruits & Vegetables Market Revenues, 2015-2025F

6.2 Saudi Arabia Organic Meat, Fish & Poultry Market Revenues, 2015-2025F

6.3 Saudi Arabia Organic Cereal & Pulses Market Revenues, 2015-2025F

6.4 Saudi Arabia Organic Dairy Products Market Revenues, 2015-2025F

6.5 Saudi Arabia Processed & Other Organic Food Market Revenues, 2015-2025F



7. Saudi Arabia Natural & Organic Food Market Overview, By Distribution Channel

7.1 Saudi Arabia Natural & Organic Food Market Revenues, By Online Distribution, 2015-2025F

7.2 Saudi Arabia Natural & Organic Food Market Revenues, By Offline Distribution, 2015-2025F



8. Saudi Arabia Natural & Organic Food Market Overview, By Origin

8.1 Saudi Arabia Natural & Organic Food Market Revenues, By Import, 2015-2025F

8.2 Saudi Arabia Natural & Organic Food Market Revenues, By Domestic Production, 2015-2025F



9. Saudi Arabia Natural & Organic Food Market Overview, By Regions

9.1 Saudi Arabia Natural & Organic Food Market Revenues, By Central Region, 2015-2025F

9.2 Saudi Arabia Natural & Organic Food Market Revenues, By Eastern Region, 2015-2025F

9.3 Saudi Arabia Natural & Organic Food Market Revenues, By Western Region, 2015-2025F

9.4 Saudi Arabia Natural & Organic Food Market Revenues, By Southern Region, 2015-2025F



10. Saudi Arabia Natural & Organic Food Market Key Performance Indicators



11. Saudi Arabia Natural & Organic Food Market Opportunity Assessment

11.1 Saudi Arabia Natural & Organic Food Market Opportunity Assessment, By Types

11.2 Saudi Arabia Natural & Organic Food Market Opportunity Assessment, By Distribution Channel

11.3 Saudi Arabia Natural & Organic Food Market Opportunity Assessment, By Regions



12. Saudi Arabia Natural & Organic Food Market Competitive Landscape

12.1 Saudi Arabia Natural & Organic Food Market Competitive Benchmarking, By Operating Parameters

12.2 Saudi Arabia Natural & Organic Food Market Competitive Benchmarking, By Types

12.3 Saudi Arabia Natural & Organic Food Market Revenue Share, By Companies, 2018



13. Company Profiles



14. Key Recommendations



