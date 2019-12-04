LogicMonitor Announces Innovative Enhancements to AIOps Solution

New Early Warning System Empowers Enterprises to Intelligently Predict and Prevent IT Downtime With Dynamic Thresholds and Root Cause Analysis

/EIN News/ -- SANTA BARBARA, Calif., Dec. 04, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LogicMonitor today announced general availability of its AIOps early warning system, which marks the latest enhancement to its AIOps solution, LM Intelligence ™. The new system is designed to provide actionable warning indicators for imminent issues. Combined with the single pane of glass view enabled by LogicMonitor’s unified IT infrastructure monitoring platform, LM Intelligence helps enterprises predict and prevent IT outages, saving IT teams time, money and avoiding potential damage to their brand reputation.



“In the same way that a doctor identifies symptoms that if left untreated might lead to major complications, LM Intelligence’s AIOps early warning system will detect the signs that precede IT performance problems, and warn users accordingly,” said Tej Redkar, Chief Product Officer at LogicMonitor. “ 96% of IT decision makers report experiencing at least one major outage during the past three years. By providing our customers with AIOps functionality that warns them about issues before they happen, teams can prevent problems and outages instead of reacting to them. This ultimately prevents service-level agreement failure and helps teams deliver a consistently positive customer experience.”

The new AIOps early warning system within LM Intelligence features root cause analysis and dynamic thresholds, which intelligently identify signal from noise so IT teams can focus on the most important issues in complex on-premises and multi-cloud IT infrastructures. With dynamic thresholds, LogicMonitor uses anomaly detection to define an expected performance range for specific IT resources based on historical performance and ensures that alerts are only sent to IT operations teams for anomalies outside of that normal range.

“Linux machines notoriously generate lots of CPU performance alerts. These machines are being highly utilized intentionally and well within their limits, but it’s creating noise,” said Jason Smith, Associate Director at Agio , which leverages LogicMonitor to offer managed IT solutions to hedge funds, private equity and investment managers. “With dynamic thresholds now part of LM Intelligence, we only get alerted when CPU is truly abnormal.”

Root cause analysis (RCA) uses automatically-discovered infrastructure topology to find the root cause for performance anomalies, and automatically limits sent notifications to only those that are relevant to the root cause, ensuring that IT operations teams aren’t flooded with alerts for downstream symptoms.

“Using LM Intelligence’s new AIOps early warning system, you can easily see and understand potential issues in the system and be more proactive in resolving them,” said Idan Lerer, Sr. Director, US Operations at OptimalPlus . “This is a great feature that helps our business.”

LogicMonitor’s AIOps early warning system is now generally available. For more information, visit our blog .

About LogicMonitor®

Monitoring unlocks new pathways to growth. At LogicMonitor® , we expand what’s possible for businesses by advancing the technology behind them. LogicMonitor seamlessly monitors infrastructures, empowering companies to focus less on problem solving and more on evolution. We help customers turn on a complete view in minutes, turn the dial from optimization to innovation and turn the corner from sight to vision. For more information, visit www.logicmonitor.com .

Contact

LogicMonitor

Anna Lindsey

Tel: (805) 323-3901

Email: anna.lindsey@logicmonitor.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.