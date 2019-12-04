Hestia Investments Inc. Begins Strategic Consulting Agreement for BHPA, Inc.

/EIN News/ -- Las Vegas, Nevada, and Chengdu, China, Dec. 04, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE -- Hestia Insight Inc. (OTC:HSTA) today announced that its wholly owned subsidiary, Hestia Investments Inc., has entered into a strategic consulting agreement with BHPA, Inc.



Hestia Investments will assist BHPA in developing and implementing a business plan and structuring Company’s business model, reviewing potential mergers and joint ventures, and exploring funding opportunities.

BHPA is a leading technology solutions provider in cryptocurrency. It has a strong profile of cloud hash power and big-data processing capabilities to form a SaaS platform resource, powered by a reliable and secure blockchain algorithm. It allows investors to profit as a cryptocurrency miner. The Company has a powerful and well-established global network with a number of large-scale cryptocurrency mining farms. It is dedicated to providing a cloud mining solution capable of breaking new barriers for crypto mining firms and enthusiasts.

“We are looking forward to assisting this dynamic, cutting-edge Company in meeting its corporate goals,” said Edward C. Lee, Hestia Chairman and CEO.

Wenjie Wu, BHPA Chairman and CEO, said, “We are confident this agreement with Hestia Investments will help our Company achieve its goals and revenue targets. Hestia’s team will provide us the insight to meet market challenges.”

ABOUT HESTIA INVESTMENTS: Hestia Investments (www.hestiainsight.com) provides strategic consulting services for selective micro, small and medium sized companies in the healthcare, biotech and fintech sectors. Hestia Investments and its representative offices in Taipei, Taiwan and Shanghai, China, provide extensive, important connections and international insights which can be vital for pre-public and public emerging growth companies.

About BHPA, Inc.

BHPA, Inc. is leveraging its strong cloud hash power and big data processing capabilities toward the creation of a reliable and convenient cloud hash power service platform. The Company's wholly-owned subsidiary, BHP Advance Inc., which acts as the technology and service operator, is focused on providing a cryptocurrency mining SaaS platform powered by a reliable and secure blockchain algorithm, along with market-leading data processing capabilities and other online services. At present, BHP Advance has a well-established global partnership network with a number of large-scale cryptocurrency mining farms, such as RenRenmine Farms. The Company is dedicated to providing a cloud mining solution capable of breaking new barriers in the cryptocurrency mining space, allowing crypto mining firms and enthusiasts to transcend the defining limitations of time, power, and technology horizon.

("Safe Harbor" Statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995: This press release contains or may contain forward-looking statements such as statements regarding the Company's growth and profitability, growth strategy, liquidity and access to public markets, operating expense reduction, and trends in the industry in which the Company operates. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are also subject to other risks and uncertainties, including those more fully described in the Company's filings. The Company assumes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements to reflect actual results, changes in risks, uncertainties or assumptions underlying or affecting such statements, or for prospective events that may have a retroactive effect.)

