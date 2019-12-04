TRI Pointe Group Named 2019 Builder of the Year by Builder and Developer Magazine

National homebuilder recognized for its strong growth, innovative communities and comprehensive sustainability platform

/EIN News/ -- IRVINE, Calif., Dec. 04, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TRI Pointe Group (NYSE: TPH), one of the top 10 largest public homebuilding companies in the United States based on revenue, has won the Builder of the Year Award from Builder and Developer magazine, the management resource for professional homebuilders nationwide. Based on voting by readers of the influential building magazine, TRI Pointe Group was nominated and selected for its impressive growth, community building and LivingSmart® program.



“TRI Pointe Group is honored to win this award from Builder and Developer and its readers,” said CEO Doug Bauer. “The company’s premium lifestyle brand strategy at all price points focuses on design, innovation and the customer experience. And while that strategy is critical to our success, it would not be possible without our talented and dedicated team members who, coast to coast, day in and day out, are committed to and demonstrate their passion for providing a world-class experience for our homebuying customers.”

TRI Pointe Group plans to build on the outstanding growth that propelled the homebuilder past the $3 billion mark in home sales revenue for 2018. It recently celebrated its 10th anniversary with the launch of the Next10 Strategy, a plan to expand and diversify its business from both a geographic and product offering standpoint through organic growth, acquisition strategies and the expansion of ancillary businesses. TRI Pointe Group plans to open more than 20 new communities during the first quarter and 60-plus communities for the full year of 2020.

TRI Pointe Group’s comprehensive LivingSmart® program — composed of HealthSmart®, EnergySmart®, EarthSmart®, WaterSmart® and HomeSmart® — seamlessly blends the design, development, construction and operation of its high-performing homes to provide healthier, more comfortable living environments with lower operating costs. For example, as part of the HomeSmart® platform, each TRI Pointe Group home provides the comfort, security and Wi-Fi connectivity residents need to control many of their home features.

“The value of sustainable operations and business initiatives extends not only to the planet and its resources, but also to every family who wants their home to be as healthy, comfortable, and cost efficient as possible,” Bauer said. “We strive to help preserve the environment, give back to the communities in which we live and work through our TRI Pointe C.A.R.E.S program, and build a financially strong company all at the same time.”

An important TRI Pointe Group belief is that the company is not only in the homebuilding business, but in the life-changing business. True for the lives of both customers and team members, that value statement is reflected in the company’s new TRI Pointe C.A.R.E.S (Charity, Advocacy, Resources, Enrichment and Stewardship) benefit program, which gives each team member two paid days off each year to give back to their communities, whether volunteering individually or in groups. That purposeful and passionate culture is one of the key factors in TRI Pointe Group’s fourth consecutive award for Best Places to Work in Orange County, which the company received earlier this year.

“A central brand pillar of this company is to offer the best of big and small,” said Tom Mitchell, TRI Pointe Group president and COO. “Winning this great award is a validation of our approach in not only leveraging big resources and operational sophistication, but also in working tirelessly down to the smallest detail to deliver an unmatched experience to both homebuyers and team members.”

Headquartered in Irvine, California, TRI Pointe Group, Inc. (NYSE: TPH) is a family of premium, regional homebuilders that designs, builds, and sells homes in major U.S. markets. As one of the top 10 largest public homebuilding companies in the United States based on revenue, TRI Pointe Group combines the resources, operational sophistication, and leadership of a national organization with the regional insights, community ties, and agility of local homebuilders. The TRI Pointe Group family includes Maracay® in Arizona, Pardee Homes® in California and Nevada, Quadrant Homes® in Washington, Trendmaker® Homes in Texas, TRI Pointe Homes® in California, Colorado and the Carolinas, and Winchester® Homes* in Maryland and Virginia. TRI Pointe Group was named 2019 Builder of the Year by Builder and Developer magazine, recognized in Fortune magazine’s 2017 100 Fastest-Growing Companies list, and garnered the 2015 Builder of the Year Award by Builder magazine. The company was also named one of the Best Places to Work in Orange County by the Orange County Business Journal in 2016, 2017, 2018 and 2019. For more information, please visit www.TriPointeGroup.com .

Named Builder of the Year, TRI Pointe Group has been recognized as a company that pushes the innovation envelope. One of TRI Pointe Group’s builder brands, Pardee Homes Inland Empire, uses thoughtful design and innovative placemaking to raise the bar at Altis, its 55+ community in Beaumont, CA.



