Conference “The Fourth Industrial Revolution: Opportunities and Challenges for Namibia”

The Association of Namibian German Alumni (ANGA) is hosting its inaugural Alumni Conference on the topic “The Fourth Industrial Revolution: Opportunities and Challenges for Namibia”. The conference will take place on 6 and 7 December 2019 at the University of Namibia and is supported by the German Federal Foreign Office’s Science Diplomacy Fund. Academics, students and all interested members of the public are cordially invited to join this event.

Friday, 6 December 2019, from 13:30 until 18:30

Saturday, 7 December 2019, from 9:00 until 14:00

Venue: UNAM Lecture Hall Y 152/153 (Y-Block)

For more information and registration, please get in touch via e-mail to angainfo1@gmail.com. Participation is free of charge, refreshments will be served.

The world is on the cusp of the greatest industrial revolution that will essentially alter how we live, work and interact with each other. ANGA aims to use this conference to stimulate discussions within the context of the Fourth Industrial Revolution among Namibian academics and the interested public. A plethora of Namibian experts will cover topics, such as Nanotechnology, Block Chain, Drone Technology, Artificial Intelligence, the future of work and much more.

ANGA is proud to announce that the keynote address of the event will be delivered by Dr Stanley Simataa, Minister of Information and Communication Technology. As ANGA’s key-partner, the German Embassy Windhoek will be represented by Ambassador Herbert Beck, who will provide special remarks at this event.



