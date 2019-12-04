TREB Releases November Market Figures as Reported by GTA REALTORS®

/EIN News/ -- TORONTO, Dec. 04, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Toronto Real Estate Board President Michael Collins announced that Greater Toronto Area REALTORS® reported 7,090 sales through TREB’s MLS® System in November 2019 – a 14.2 per cent increase compared to November 2018. On a GTA-wide basis, sales were up year-over-year for all major market segments. Annual sales growth in ground-oriented home types, including detached houses, led the way.



New listings entered into TREB’s MLS® System in November and the active listings count at the end of the month went in the opposite direction compared to last year, with new listings down 17.9 per cent year-over-year and active listings down 27.2 per cent.

“An increasing number of home buyers impacted by demand-side policies over the past three years, including the 2017 Ontario Fair Housing Plan and the OSFI mortgage stress test, have moved back into the market for ownership housing. Based on affordability and stricter mortgage qualification standards, many buyers may have likely adjusted their preferences, changing the type and/or location of home they ultimately chose to purchase,” said Mr. Collins.

“The Greater Toronto Area needs flexible housing market policies that will help sustain balanced market conditions over the long term. All levels of government in Canada plus reputable international bodies have acknowledged that we have a housing supply problem. In 2020, policy makers need to translate their acknowledgment of supply issues into concrete solutions to bring a greater array of ownership and rental housing online. As always, TREB will be there to help policy makers in this regard,” said TREB CEO, John DiMichele.

As market conditions continued to tighten in November 2019, with increased sales up against an increasingly constrained supply of listings, the annual rate of price growth continued to accelerate. The MLS® Home Price Index Composite Benchmark increased by 6.8 per cent year-over-year. The average selling price increased by 7.1 per cent year-over-year to $843,637. Both the MLS® HPI and the average selling price for the TREB market area as a whole experienced the strongest annual rates of price growth for the year in November.

“Strong population growth in the GTA coupled with declining negotiated mortgage rates resulted in sales accounting for a greater share of listings in November and throughout the second half of 2019. Increased competition between buyers has resulted in an acceleration in price growth. Expect the rate of price growth to increase further if we see no relief on the listings supply front,” said Jason Mercer, TREB’s Chief Market Analyst.





Summary of TREB MLS® Sales and Average Price November 1 - 30, 2019 2019 2018 Sales Average Price New Listings Sales Average Price New Listings City of Toronto ("416") 2,718 910,419 3,308 2,548 840,391 3,896 Rest of GTA ("905") 4,372 802,120 5,342 3,658 750,403 6,642 GTA 7,090 843,637 8,650 6,206 787,349 10,538





TREB MLS® Sales & Average Price By Home Type November 1 - 30, 2019 Sales Average Price 416 905 Total 416 905 Total Detached 788 2,475 3,263 1,360,246 943,494 1,044,138 Yr./Yr. % Change 12.7% 27.8% 23.8% 4.9% 4.3% 3.5% Semi-Detached 247 422 669 1,067,027 703,272 837,573 Yr./Yr. % Change 19.3% 3.4% 8.8% 0.3% 7.3% 5.7% Townhouse 294 879 1,173 763,298 634,450 666,744 Yr./Yr. % Change 11.8% 21.9% 19.2% 3.2% 3.4% 3.0% Condo Apartment 1,368 534 1,902 659,855 509,559 617,658 Yr./Yr. % Change 0.4% 2.5% 1.0% 10.9% 12.2% 11.1%





November 2019 Year-Over-Year Per Cent Change in the MLS® HPI Composite (All

Types) Single-Family

Detached Single-Family

Attached Townhouse Apartment TREB Total 6.83% 5.11% 5.95% 7.49% 9.49% Halton Region 9.77% 10.14% 9.06% 13.04% 2.92% Peel Region 8.26% 5.82% 6.93% 8.49% 16.14% City of Toronto 6.99% 3.75% 5.18% 3.29% 9.49% York Region 2.44% 1.81% 2.79% 4.17% 5.73% Durham Region 4.87% 4.30% 5.63% 5.83% 6.87% Orangeville 5.57% 5.49% 6.35% - - South Simcoe

County1 4.15% 2.23% -1.00% - - Source: Toronto Real Estate Board 1South Simcoe includes Adjala-Tosorontio, Bradford West Gwillimbury, Essa, Innisfil and New Tecumseth





Annual Summary of TREB MLS® Sales and Average Price Year-to-Date 2019 2018 Sales Average Price New Listings Sales Average Price New Listings City of Toronto ("416") 30,559 883,443 51,360 28,585 840,275 50,396 Rest of GTA ("905") 52,904 780,807 97,848 45,684 758,241 101,798 GTA 83,463 818,386 149,208 74,269 789,815 152,194





Annual TREB MLS® Sales & Average Price By Home Type Year-to-Date 2019 Sales Average Price 416 905 Total 416 905 Total Detached 8,868 29,492 38,360 1,316,510 924,294 1,014,966 Yr./Yr. % Change 15.2% 19.6% 18.5% -0.4% 1.1% 0.4% Semi-Detached 2,806 5,104 7,910 1,046,480 687,482 814,833 Yr./Yr. % Change 11.7% 13.3% 12.7% 4.2% 4.4% 4.2% Townhouse 3,207 10,712 13,919 771,775 625,629 659,302 Yr./Yr. % Change 16.7% 14.8% 15.3% 3.7% 2.9% 3.2% Condo Apartment 15,472 6,785 22,257 632,650 481,441 586,554 Yr./Yr. % Change 0.2% 9.2% 2.8% 6.6% 6.9% 6.2%





Jan.-Nov. 2019 TREB MLS® System Condominium Apartment Rental Market Summary* Apartment Type Month/Year Rentals Average Rent One-Bedroom Jan.-Oct. 2019 18,798 $2,210 Jan.-Oct. 2018 16,510 $2,092 Yr./Yr. % Chg. 13.9% 5.6% Two-Bedroom Jan.-Oct. 2019 11,107 $2,885 Jan.-Oct. 2018 10,027 $2,760 Yr./Yr. % Chg. 10.8% 4.5%

Source: Toronto Real Estate Board

*Note: A broader breakout of condominium apartment and condominium townhouse rental statistics by bedroom type and TREB areas and municipalities will continue to be provided in TREB's quarterly Rental Market Report.

Seasonally Adjusted TREB MLS® Sales and Average Price1

Sales Month-over-Month

% Chg. Average Price Month-over-Month

% Chg. November '18 6,698 -1.4% $800,590 -0.8% December '18 6,751 0.8% $793,999 -0.8% January '19 6,815 0.9% $779,242 -1.9% February '19 6,201 -9.0% $764,121 -1.9% March '19 6,347 2.4% $761,226 -0.4% April '19 7,046 11.0% $773,815 1.7% May '19 7,389 4.9% $796,066 2.9% June '19 7,477 1.2% $812,642 2.1% July '19 7,839 4.8% $825,397 1.6% August '19 7,933 1.2% $827,681 0.3% September '19 7,871 -0.8% $837,095 1.1% October '19 7,660 -2.7% $838,407 0.2% November '19 7,780 1.6% $843,221 0.6% Source: Toronto Real Estate Board; CREA Seasonal Adjustment 1 Preliminary seasonal adjustment undertaken by the Canadian Real Estate Association (CREA). Removing normal seasonal variations allows for more meaningful analysis of monthly changes and underlying trends.

