Global Membrane & Separation Technology Market Report 2019: Sump & Submersible Pumps, Water Heaters & Water Pumps, Membrane Bioreactors, Medical Membrane Devices, Electrophoresis Technology, and More

In recent years, membrane and separation technology has found highly profitable market opportunities in healthcare and life-science industries. The medical membrane device industry has introduced remarkable changes in medicine. An increase in life-threatening diseases has created a surge in the development of devices and techniques to provide better and more affordable care. Manufacturers continuously adopt innovative technologies for higher quality, faster delivery and lower costs. Medical membrane devices have wide-ranging applications in diagnosis, renal therapies, therapeutic apheresis and parenteral nutrition.



Moreover, the use of membranes in the medical device industry has created a positive impact, especially in the diagnostic market. Clinical applications of membrane-based diagnostics are widespread and growing in infectious disease detection, hormone testing, drug monitoring, cardiovascular and congenital disease marker testing, and numerous other indications. Membranes also find prominent use in IV filters. In-line membrane-based filters are used during the infusion of IV medications to prevent the administration of any particulate matter, air or microorganisms present in the IV line. Other applications of membrane medical devices include renal therapies, cardiovascular treatments and therapeutic apheresis.



Vendors in the global market are engaged in enhancing their market reach through various business development strategies such as partnerships, new product development, agreement, geographic expansion and others. Recently, in October 2019, the Australian Red Cross Blood Service and Abbott entered a thirty-year agreement program, in which the former will be utilizing Abbott's advanced blood and plasma screening technology to monitor and screen donated bloods.



Key Topics Covered



Chapter 1 Foreword



Chapter 2 Sump and Submersible Pumps: Global Markets to 2023 (MST064A)

Introduction

Study Goals and Objectives

Reasons for Doing This Study

Intended Audience

Scope of Report

Information Sources

Methodology

Geographic Breakdown

Summary and Highlights

Market and Technology Background

Sump and Submersible Pumps: A Brief History

Key Terms

Pump Systems

Sump and Submersible Pump Technologies

Residential Sump Pumps

Commercial and Industrial Sump Pumps

Applications

Packaged and Specialty or Engineered Sump Pumps

Market Breakdown Categories Considered in This Study

Sump Pump Efficiency

Emerging Technologies

Chapter 3 Water Heaters and Water Pumps: Global Markets (MST065A)

Introduction

Study Goals and Objectives

Reasons for Doing This Study

Scope of Report

Information Sources

Methodology

Geographic Breakdown

Summary and Highlights

Market and Technology Background

Definition

Global Market for Water Heaters and Water Pumps

Technology Types of Water Heaters and Water Pumps

Chapter 4 Membrane Bioreactors: Global Markets (MST047E)

Introduction

Study Goals and Objectives

Reasons for Doing This Study

Scope of Report

Information Sources

Methodology

Geographic Breakdown

Summary and Highlights

Technology and Market Overview

History

Amounts of Water to be Treated

MBRs in Brief

Microorganisms

Membranes

System Configuration: Submerged, External

Technology Development

Performance

Competing Wastewater Treatment Technologies

Capital and Operating Costs

Recent Developments

Chapter 5 Medical Membrane Devices: Markets and Technologies (MST043G)

Introduction

Study Goals and Objectives

Reasons for Doing This Study

Scope of Report

Information Sources

Methodology

Geographic Breakdown

Summary and Highlights

Overview

Definitions

Medical Membrane Devices

History of Medical Membrane Devices

Types of Medical Membrane Devices

Types of Membrane Configurations Used in Medical Devices

Medical Membrane Manufacturing

Global Manufacturers of Original Equipment Manufacturer Membranes and Products

Chapter 6 Membrane Technology for Liquid and Gas Separations (MST041J)

Introduction

Study Goals and Objectives

Reasons for Doing This Study

Scope of Report

Intended Audience

Information Sources

Methodology

Geographic Breakdown

Summary and Highlights

Industry Overview

History of the Industry

Membrane Technology

Methods of Filtration

Chapter 7 The Global Market for Membrane Microfiltration (MST028G)

Introduction

Study Goals and Objectives

Reasons for Doing This Study

Scope of Report

Information Sources

Methodology

Geographic Breakdown

Summary and Highlights

Background

Description

Brief History of Microfiltration

Materials

Manufacturing Methods

Structure

Modules

Fouling

Pricing

Filtration Modes

Chapter 8 Electrophoresis Technology: Global Markets (MST040E)

Introduction

Study Goals and Objectives

Reasons for Doing This Study

Scope of Report

Information Sources

Methodology

Geographic Breakdown

Summary and Highlights

Overview

Brief History

Fundamentals of Electrophoresis

Electrophoresis Apparatus

GE Buffers

Buffers for CE

Visualization Methods

Applications of Electrophoresis

Market Summary

Chapter 9 Novel Water Sustainability Technologies: Key Projects and Opportunities, Financing, and Venture Capital, Transactions and Trends (MST074A)

Introduction

Study Goals and Objectives

Reasons for Doing This Study

Scope of Report

Methodology

Geographic Breakdown

Summary and Highlights

Market Overview

Desalination

Public/Private Partnerships

Industrial Treatment

Desalination and Reuse Projects

Key Global Projects: Water Sustainability

Top 10 Findings

Adoption of Smart Water Networks

