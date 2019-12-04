Employee Monitoring Solution Market to Witness Robust Expansion Throughout the Forecast Period 2019-2027

Exhibit: Employee Monitoring Solution Market – By Region

The global employee monitoring solution market was valued US$ 724.81 Mn in 2018 and is expected to reach US$ 1,322.42 Mn by 2027.

The global employee monitoring solution market is heavily fragmented due to the presence of a significant number of companies operating in the market. Furthermore, the strong presence of regional market players with limited geographic focus and notable customer based within the local market has further boosted the overall competitiveness existing in the market. Presently, a significant number of market players operating in the global employee monitoring solution market that offers numerous subscription-based employee monitoring solutions to different industry verticals. However, the market does include a selected number of players with a considerable globally leading customer base and strong brand recognition at the global level. The Middle East & Africa employee monitoring solution market is expeted to witness an CAGR growth rate of 7.5% from 2019 to 2027.

The List of Companies

1. Awareness Technologies Inc.

2. Birch Grove Software, Inc.

3. EfficientLab, LLC

4. FairTrak

5. iMonitor Software, Inc.

6. Netsoft Holdings, LLC (Hubstaff)

7. Atom Security Inc. (StaffCop)

8. SentryPC

9. Teramind, Inc.

10. Veriato. Inc.

With the advancements in technologies such as the introduction of artificial intelligence and the future workspaces would have intelligent employee monitoring solutions that would be capable of performing more than just tracking. There is a shift of focus towards behavior analysis, and future employee monitoring solutions would be able to track behavioral changes in employees’ behavior in multiple ways. This would help organizations to access behavioral anomalies in real-time and avoid the threat of insider attacks. In the coming years, the employee monitoring solutions are expected to monitor if an employee is unhappy, thus most likely to resign. This functionality is similar to Hitachi’s Happiness Meter, which measures the happiness of employees. The companies are working rigorously on the development of advanced monitoring solutions. One of the companies with cutting edge monitoring solutions includes Humanyze, which employees and offers people analytics solutions to some of the fortune 500 companies. Thus in the forthcoming years, the end-users’ expectation regarding the capabilities is expected to increase the integration of advanced technologies for better employee monitoring.

Table of Content:

1. Introduction

1.1 Scope of the Study

1.2 The Insight Partners Research Report Guidance

1.3 Market Segmentation

2. Key Takeaways

3. Research Methodology

3.1 Coverage

3.2 Secondary Research

3.3 Primary Research

4. Employee Monitoring Solution Market Landscape

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 PEST Analysis

4.2.1 North America - PEST Analysis

4.2.2 Europe - PEST Analysis

4.2.3 Asia-Pacific - PEST Analysis

4.2.4 Middle East & Africa - PEST Analysis

4.2.5 South America - PEST Analysis

4.3 Ecosystem Analysis

5. Employee Monitoring Solution Market – Key Industry Dynamics

5.1 Key Market Drivers

5.1.1 Versatile benefits offered by employee monitoring solutions

5.1.2 Mitigation of inside threats and prevention of enterprise resource exploitation

5.2 Key Market Restraint

5.2.1 Threat from alternate solutions and growing privacy concerns

5.3 Key Market Opportunity

5.3.1 Growing adoption of employee monitoring solutions by SMEs

5.4 Future Trend

5.4.1 Intelligent monitoring solutions that would offer features such as behaviour analysis and advanced management

5.5 Impact Analysis of Drivers and Restraints

Continue…..

