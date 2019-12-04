Acronis #CyberFit Summit brings much-needed Cyber Protection to the U.A.E.

The Acronis CyberFit Summit featured Women in Tech Dejan Stanković at the Acronis Cyber Dragon Cup Acronis Logo

As part of the summit, Acronis unveiled three new cyber protection solutions for the Gulf region.

ABU DHABI, ABU DHABI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, December 4, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In a bid to drive cyber protection innovation, discuss modern-day data management challenges and map out strategies to combat the increasing threat of cyber-attacks, global cyber protection experts, Acronis, hosted service providers and corporations from the region to a stakeholders’ summit in Abu Dhabi’s Yas Island to discuss.

The inaugural event, dubbed CyberFit Summit, will largely compliment UAE government’s efforts to boost cybersecurity investments across the Emirates through its recently launched National Cybersecurity Strategy (NCS).

With the UAE’s strategic position as a business hub coupled with its rapid modernization and rising smartphone penetration, recent findings reveal a 12 percent increase in malware attacks occurring in the first three months of 2019 compared to the same period last year.

New cyber protection tools unveiled

As part of the summit, Acronis unveiled three new cyber protection solutions for the Gulf region. The Middle East is one of the fastest growing markets for Acronis, with 6,000 resellers promoting and using Acronis technology in the region.

These include Acronis Cyber Protect, which integrates seven key cyber protection capabilities into one easy-to-use solution and Acronis Cyber Platform, which is set to provide developers and ISVs the ability to customize, extend and integrate Acronis Cyber Protection solutions. The Acronis Cyber Infrastructure is designed to delivers cost-efficient, easy-to-use and reliable hyper-converged infrastructure optimized for cyber protection deployments.

Speaking at the summit, Nidal Othman, Co-Founder and Managing Director of StarLink said that “cloud adoption was one area that has experienced growth in the Middle East. He termed the Acronis #CyberFit Summit as a timely event for those looking for a secure way to start using cloud technology.”

“Every day, more cloud vendors are jumping into the lucrative MENA market, with an estimated value of US$2.2 billion to cloud vendors. This figure is expected to increase by 24 percent yearly on average as UAE governments allocate resources to cloud technology to power their smart city projects.”

On his part, Serguei Beloussov, founder and chief executive officer, Acronis, said that traditional backup was dead and was not enough to provide just one aspect of what a company needs to protect itself.

“Our solutions have been constantly re-designed to now provide holistic cyber protection, ensuring data is not only secure, but also easily accessible, as well as authentic. We want companies to be certain that their data has not been manipulated or falsified in any way. We want them to be able to trust their data.”



