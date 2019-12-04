California Water Service Group and Subsidiary California Water Service Company Announces New Officer

/EIN News/ -- SAN JOSE, Calif., Dec. 03, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- California Water Service Group (Group) (NYSE: CWT) and its subsidiary California Water Service Company (Cal Water) today announced the appointment of Todd Peters from Chief Engineer to Chief Engineering Officer for Cal Water, effective January 1, 2020.



Since joining the company in 1993, Peters has held increasingly responsible positions, including Manager of Distribution, Manager of Design, and Hawaii Transition Manager, in which he led the team responsible for forming the company’s Hawaii subsidiary and integrating the newly acquired Ka’anapali Water Company.

Under his leadership as Chief Engineer, between 2005 and 2018, the company’s annual infrastructure investment grew from $90.7 million to $271.7 million, and its Net Utility Plant grew from $862.7 million to $2.2 billion.

Peters holds a Bachelor of Science Degree in Civil Engineering from San Jose State University and is certified a Professional Engineer in Civil Engineering by the State of California. He also holds a Grade 4 Certification in Water Treatment and a Grade 3 Certification in Water Distribution.

“Todd has been a major contributor to our success, and this promotion is very well deserved. I look forward to working with him in his capacity as the newest member of our officer team,” said President and Chief Executive Officer Martin A. Kropelnicki.

About California Water Service Group

California Water Service Group is the parent company of California Water Service, Washington Water Service, New Mexico Water Service, Hawaii Water Service, CWS Utility Services, and HWS Utility Services. Together, these companies provide regulated and non-regulated water service to nearly 2 million people in California, Washington, New Mexico, and Hawaii. California Water Service Group’s common stock trades on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “CWT.” Additional information is available online at www.calwatergroup.com .

Media Contact

Shannon Dean

sdean@calwater.com or 408-367-8243



