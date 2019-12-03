Wencor Announces Exclusive Distribution Partnership With Korry Electronics

/EIN News/ -- PEACHTREE CITY, Ga., Dec. 03, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Korry Electronics Co. has selected Wencor as their exclusive aftermarket distribution partner within Europe, Middle East, and the Americas effective immediately. Under the new agreement, Wencor will support the commercial and general aviation markets with Korry human-machine interface (HMI) solutions which includes switches, cockpit controls, displays and panels.



“We are excited to build this new relationship,” said Chris Curtis, Wencor Chief Executive Officer. “As the aviation industry moves forward, Wencor remains committed to providing innovative solutions that enable aerospace reliability, availability and cost efficiency. Adding the Korry product line to our portfolio supports that objective. ”

Rob Gibbs, President of Korry, commented, “We are delighted to be partnering with Wencor for distribution of the Korry portfolio of parts. With a worldwide network of stocking locations and strong partnerships with airlines and MRO shops, Wencor can add great value and improved service to our customers.“ Korry has been a trusted name in HMI solutions for more than 80 years.

Wencor will provide increased availability and customer intimacy as both companies work together on innovative solutions that deliver value and quality to customers in the ever changing aerospace market.

About Wencor

Wencor has been a trusted partner in aerospace for over 60 years, offering CMM and DER repairs, PMA and an extensive network of distribution solutions to help make flights safer and more cost effective. We support most of the commercial airlines, repair stations and OEMs worldwide through our corporate affiliates Wencor, Soundair Aviation Services, PHS/MWA Aviation Services, Aerospace Coatings International, Flight Line Products, Accessory Technologies Corporation, Fortner Engineering & Manufacturing, Silver Wings, and Kitco Defense. Wencor Group is headquartered in the Atlanta, Georgia area with additional offices in Utah, Miami, Seattle, California, Alabama, New York, Amsterdam, Singapore, Beijing, Shanghai, and Istanbul. For more information, please visit www.wencorgroup.com .

About Korry

Korry has been a trusted name in human-machine interface (HMI) solutions for the Aerospace and Defense industry since 1937. Korry provides leading edge Utility Control Systems, Touchscreen Controllers, Integrated Control Panels, Displays and Backlights, Data Concentrators, Pushbutton Switches and Indicators, Knobs and Night Vision Optical Filters. Korry products are internationally known for their quality in design, manufacturing and service. For more information about Korry, please visit www.korry.com .

Contact

416 Dividend Drive

Peachtree City, Georgia 30269 USA

Phone: 678.490.0140

Fax: 678.490.0142

www.wencorgroup.com



