Gordon Joins National Intelligence University Foundation

Board supports NIU’s role as the center of Intelligence Community education.

December 3, 2019

Susan Gordon, former principal deputy director of national intelligence, has joined the National Intelligence University Foundation (NIUF) as the vice chair of its board of directors. Gordon joins the foundation’s chair, Gen. Michael V. Hayden, USAF (Ret.), in leading the organization. The NIUF contributes to the National Intelligence University’s education, research and outreach missions and also oversees the NIU Alumni Association.

Gordon served as principal deputy director of national intelligence from 2017 to 2019. She also was previously the deputy director of the National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency, a position she held following her service in the CIA, where she worked for more than 25 years. In 1998, Gordon designed and drove the formation of In-Q-Tel, a private, nonprofit company with the primary purpose of delivering innovative technology solutions for the Intelligence Community.

She has been recognized for her executive leadership through numerous awards, including the Presidential Rank Award at the distinguished level. Gordon earned her bachelor of science degree from Duke University where she was the captain of the Blue Devils women’s basketball team.

The NIUF is a nonprofit 501(c)(3) organization and was established in 2011 by AFCEA International to foster, encourage and promote the educational, scientific, literary and charitable purposes of the NIU. The foundation also advises NIU’s president regarding matters that affect the university’s mission and is committed to assisting the university, its graduates and its supporters.

