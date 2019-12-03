Flow Capital Announces Full Repayment of Its Outstanding 8% Convertible Unsecured Subordinated Debentures

/EIN News/ -- TORONTO, Dec. 03, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Flow Capital Corp. (TSXV: FW) (the “Company”) announced today that it has issued a maturity notice to redeem by paying with cash, on December 31, 2019 (the “Maturity Date”), all the outstanding $2,958,000 of principal amount of its 8% convertible unsecured subordinated debentures (TSX: FW.DB.A) and any accrued and unpaid interest up to but not including the Maturity Date (the “Maturity Date Payment”). No action is required by holders to receive the Maturity Date Payment. The Company also advises that the last day for submitting conversion elections is 1 PM (Pacific Standard Time) on Tuesday, December 24, 2019.

The Company intends to use currently available funds to pay the Maturity Date Payment. After allowing for this payment, the Company today has cash available of over $10,000,000.

About Flow Capital

Flow Capital Corp. is a diversified alternative asset investor and advisor, specializing in providing minimally dilutive capital to emerging growth businesses. To apply for financing, visit www.flowcap.com .

For further information, please contact:

Flow Capital Corp.

Alex Baluta

Chief Executive Officer

alex@flowcap.com

1 Adelaide Street East, Suite 3002,

PO Box 171,

Toronto, Ontario M5C 2V9

