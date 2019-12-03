Lukka and Coinbase partner to financially empower people in need

Lukka donates crypto accounting and tax solutions to the non-profit GiveCrypto

/EIN News/ -- New York, New York, Dec. 03, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Digital asset companies Lukka and Coinbase are collaborating to support a new non-profit organization, GiveCrypto.org, founded by Brian Armstrong, CEO of Coinbase. The philanthropic organization accepts cryptocurrency donations and distributes them to people living in poverty. As part of the collaboration, Lukka has donated its crypto accounting and tax solutions to ensure accurate and complete financial reporting.

GiveCrypto’s mission is to financially empower people in need by distributing cryptocurrency globally. GiveCrypto’s website explains that two billion people have smartphones, but don't have access to basic financial services. The organization connects people in need to an open financial system, fueling local economies and helping drive the real-world utility of cryptocurrency.

To date, GiveCrypto has raised $4 million for individuals, families and communities. Recipients can cash out crypto to their local currency, buy goods and services they need, and transact in crypto or hold it long term. To make a tax-deductible donation, please visit www.givecrypto.org .

“Here at Lukka, we believe in a true digital future which includes ensuring all people have access to basic financial services,” said Jake Benson, Founder and CEO of Lukka. “That is why we are honored and excited to donate our technology and experience in furthering the vital mission of GiveCrypto.”

Under the new partnership, Lukka Crypto Office , Lukka Reference Data and Lukka Pricing & Valuation solutions are used to streamline and enhance financial reporting process ensuring donations are fully accountable.

“Coinbase is grateful to Lukka for their support of our mission and their generous donation to our cause,” said Jennifer Jones, Chief Accounting Officer at Coinbase who supports GiveCrypto finance functions. “It is only through the combined effort of all members of the crypto community that we are truly able to financially empower people in need around the world.”

