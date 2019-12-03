Fortinet Further Expands Integration of its Dynamic Cloud Security Solutions with New Amazon Web Services (AWS) Solution

/EIN News/ -- SUNNYVALE, Calif., Dec. 03, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

John Maddison, EVP of product and CMO at Fortinet

“The cloud provides a number of business-critical benefits, and having the right security solutions in place is key in successful cloud operations. As organizations increasingly leverage AWS, our collaboration to deliver cybersecurity solutions on the cloud helps to enhance security and allow organizations to reap the full breadth of benefits the cloud provides.”

Fortinet® (NASDAQ: FTNT), a global leader in broad, integrated and automated cybersecurity solutions, today announced the extension of the Fortinet dynamic cloud security offerings for advanced security on Amazon Web Services (AWS). Fortinet has integrated its FortiGate-VM with the recently released AWS CloudFormation third-party resource provider framework and now offers new Fortinet managed rulesets for AWS Web Application Firewall (AWS WAF). In addition, Fortinet’s cloud security offerings now support Amazon Virtual Private Cloud (Amazon VPC) Ingress Routing enhancements. Through these integrations, Fortinet continues to underscore its commitment to securing all cloud environments.

Organizations are adopting cloud at a rapid pace. As cloud migration continues to accelerate, a recent (ISC)2 report found that the top cloud security concern for cybersecurity professionals is data loss and leakage. Fortinet’s robust cloud security portfolio provides end-to-end security that unifies security controls and visibility in various cloud environments to protect the entire infrastructure and effectively manage risks, such as data loss and other threats.

Fortinet is continuing to provide a broad set of natively integrated security solutions on AWS, providing additional layers of security and increasing customers’ confidence and flexibility to deploy applications on-premises or in the cloud. Key highlights of Fortinet’s newest integrations on AWS include:

Fortinet’s cloud security offerings support Amazon VPC Ingress Routing enhancements , helping organizations build and manage large scale deployments in the Fortinet Cloud Security Services Hub . This eliminates complicated routing workarounds and network address translation schemes, while enabling programmatic and selective inbound traffic routing and distribution across a variety of Fortinet security products, such as FortiGate-VM next-generation firewall, FortiWeb-VM and FortiMail-VM .





This provides customers more flexibility when developing their WAF security policies by allowing users to combine WAF rulesets to optimize security for each application. FortiGate-VM integrates with AWS CloudFormation third-party resource provider framework. Fortinet leverages AWS to provide users with a seamless experience in automating security policies, admin users, network routing and other cloud security operations. The new integration simplifies manual configuration modifications and provides a seamless way to create, update and delete resources in AWS environments.

These additions follow Fortinet’s announcement from earlier this year about the availability of its FortiWeb Cloud WAF-as-a-Service on AWS marketplace .

“As the leading provider of 3D design, engineering, and entertainment software, Autodesk has pioneered transforming our business to primarily an online SaaS offering to deliver high-performing experiences to our customers. Autodesk uses AWS for its public cloud deployments, and to maintain high security standards we’ve deployed the Fortinet Security Fabric, comprised of cloud security offerings that natively integrate with AWS. Working with Fortinet, we’ve achieved scalable and consistent security policies across different locations. We also simplified operations using a single management system between on-premises and our AWS public cloud infrastructures.”

- Steve Litras, Director of Infrastructure Services, Autodesk

Fortinet (NASDAQ: FTNT) secures the largest enterprise, service provider, and government organizations around the world. Fortinet empowers its customers with intelligent, seamless protection across the expanding attack surface and the power to take on ever-increasing performance requirements of the borderless network - today and into the future. Only the Fortinet Security Fabric architecture can deliver security without compromise to address the most critical security challenges, whether in networked, application, cloud or mobile environments. Fortinet ranks #1 in the most security appliances shipped worldwide and more than 425,000 customers trust Fortinet to protect their businesses. Learn more at http://www.fortinet.com , the Fortinet Blog , or FortiGuard Labs .

