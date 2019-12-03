Raven Controller Honored with USD Distinguished Alumni Award

Jake Wurth Presented with 2019 Accounting & Finance Distinguished Service Award

/EIN News/ -- SIOUX FALLS, S.D., Dec. 03, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Raven Industries, Inc. (the Company; NASDAQ:RAVN) announced today that Jacob Wurth, Raven Corporate Controller, was honored by the University of South Dakota (USD) Beacom School of Business with its 2019 Division of Accounting and Finance Distinguished Service Award. The award is bestowed to an alumnus who had demonstrated continued service to and support of the University of South Dakota Division of Accounting and Finance as well as the accounting and financial services profession.



“We are very proud of Jake and his continual support of the Accounting Program at the University of South Dakota,” said Steven Brazones, Raven Vice President & Chief Financial Officer. “Jake exemplifies the Raven values as he gives back to his alma matter and future accounting professionals — and this award is a testament to his strong character and leadership.”

As Raven continues to execute its growth strategy , the Company benefits greatly from having a source of strong graduates from the University of South Dakota Beacom School of Business.

Wurth, who has been with Raven for eight years, was presented the award at USD’s annual awards dinner held on November 7, 2019 in Vermillion, S.D.

About Raven Industries, Inc.

Raven Industries (NASDAQ: RAVN) is dedicated to providing innovative, high-value products and solutions that solve great challenges throughout the world. Raven is a leader in precision agriculture, high-performance specialty films, and lighter-than-air technologies. Since 1956, Raven has designed, produced, and delivered exceptional solutions, earning the company a reputation for innovation, product quality, high performance, and unmatched service. For more information, visit http://ravenind.com .

Contact Information

Lisa McElrath

Communications Manager

Raven Industries

+1 (605) 336-2750

Source: Raven Industries

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/864d1b64-2077-4594-b38f-728a6b88e45b

Jacob Wurth, Raven Corporate Controller, Recipient of USD Distinguished Alumni Award Jacob Wurth, Raven Corporate Controller, receives the Beacom School of Business 2019 Division of Accounting and Finance Distinguished Service Award at USD's annual awards dinner, held on November 7, 2019 in Vermillion, S.D.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.