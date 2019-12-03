PFSweb to Present at the LD Micro Main Event (XII) on December 11th

/EIN News/ -- ALLEN, Texas, Dec. 03, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PFSweb, Inc. (NASDAQ: PFSW), a global commerce services company, will be presenting at the 12th Annual LD Micro Main Event, which is being held December 10-12, 2019 at the Luxe Sunset Bel Air Hotel in Los Angeles, CA.



PFSweb management is scheduled to present on Wednesday, December 11th at 10:40 a.m. Pacific time, with one-on-one meetings held throughout the day.

The presentation will be webcast live and available for replay here and via the investor relations section of the company’s website at www.pfsweb.com .

For more information about the conference or to schedule a one-on-one meeting with PFSweb management, please contact your LD Micro representative, or PFSweb’s investor relations team at PFSW@gatewayir.com .

About PFSweb, Inc.

PFSweb (NASDAQ:PFSW) is a global commerce services company that manages the online customer shopping experience on behalf of major branded manufacturers and retailers. Across two business units – LiveArea for strategy consulting, creative design, digital marketing, and web development services, and PFS for order fulfillment, contact center, payment processing/fraud management, and order management services – they provide solutions to a broad range of Fortune 500® companies and household brand names such as Procter & Gamble, L’Oréal USA, Ralph Lauren, PANDORA, ASICS, the United States Mint, and many more. PFSweb enables these brands to provide a more convenient and brand-centric online shopping experience through both traditional and online business channels. The company is headquartered in Allen, TX with additional locations around the globe. For more information, please visit www.pfsweb.com .

Investor Relations:

Sean Mansouri, CFA or Scott Liolios

Gateway Investor Relations

1-949-574-3860

PFSW@gatewayir.com



