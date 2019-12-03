Free! Wizard of Oz Rendition, "Toto's Tale" - An Epic Adventure According to Toto! Not a Children's Book - 450 Pg e-book

Dust Jacket and Cover for Toto's Tale, a Limited Edition The Proclamation of the Wizard of Oz Original Art - Wizard Was Odd Trilogy, Book Two: Trail of Tears, (Wizard of Oz from Toto's Perspective)

Toto's Tale begins after Dorothy awakens (MGM-1939 The Wizard of Oz). Having Been There & Done That, Toto Speaks out. This is what really happened in Oz!

In Memory of L. Frank Baum... Most of us leave our mark as little more than scant ripples on Life's Oceans of Time. Others, however, make waves that carry on and outward to Time's farthest shores.” — Peeky ( AKA Bob Moyer)

TAMPA, FLORIDA, USA, December 3, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- An ILLUSTRATED contemporary and commemorative eBook Trilogy celebrating L. Frank Baum’s 120th anniversary of The Wonderful Wizard of Oz Alongside Toto, you will ride in the front seat of a thrilling and emotional roller coaster throughout the magical Land of Oz…and beyond. This Wizard of Oz takeoff is a multidimensional plot-twister that includes an updated original cast and a host of other wondrous quirky social misfits. This complex and intriguing parody has as much tongue-in-cheek humor as it does original content, adventure, mystery, fantasy, and romance.YESTERYEARFirst published in the year 1900, electrical lighting, indoor plumbing, and automobile ownership were not widespread. There were less than 8000 cars on the road and no more than ten miles of paved roads. “Technology" was a train that could travel in six days that a covered wagon would take six months.TODAY"Technology" means medical miracles, lasers, drones, stealth bombers, satellite surveillance, space station, cyber warfare, and quantum computers. Incredible graphics in games like Minecraft and Fortnight and in films like Harry Potter, and Star Wars, have raised the bar. Today's fantasy lovers expect "fantastic" and it takes "awesome" in books and films to meet those expectations. The Wizard Was Odd trilogy has that kind of universal appeal. The glorious Lands of Western Oz, with elements of fantasy, steampunk, and science fiction coupled with its bizarre inhabitants, and their extreme subcultures will draw today’s fantasy readers and game-minded fans into an Oziian world unlike any other.THIS IS NOT A CHILDREN'S BOOK. IF YOU ENJOYED THE HARRY POTTER SERIES, THIS IS FOR YOU!For a limited time, IN EXCHANGE FOR YOUR BRIEF REVIEW UPON COMPLETION, Toto's Tale is available for FREE. At checkout using the following coupon code, PleasePleaseReview will reduce the current $2.99 list price to $0.00! (Zero for those of you mathematically challenged)Help me write Book Three...and WIN! Readers contribution of ideas for title, plot, theme, setting, and new characters. If selected, will win PRINTED BOOKS, ART, AND MAPS created for Toto's tail and Trail of Tears. For further information, please email me, PEEKY@OZIIAN.COM OR PEEKY@WIZARDWASODD.COMPeeky ( AKA Bob Moyer)Wizard Was Odd Trilogy+1 813-892-4303email us hereVisit us on social media:FacebookTwitterToto Tells it Like it Is… “LET THE TRUTH BE KNOWN” An Epic "Wizard of Oz" Adventure for the 21st Century Reader

Toto Tells it Like it Is… “LET THE TRUTH BE KNOWN” An Epic "Wizard of Oz" Adventure for the 21st Century Reader



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.