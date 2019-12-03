Aura Systems Inc. Fulfills Initial 115 Unit Order on Schedule

/EIN News/ -- STANTON, CALIFORNIA, Dec. 03, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aura Systems, Inc. (OTCBB: AUSI) announced today that it has fulfilled the balance of CBOL Corporation's initial order of 115 AuraGen® units on schedule during the company's third quarter ending November 30, 2019.

CBOL Corporation placed an initial order of approximately 115 AuraGen® units in August 2019 with all units scheduled to be delivered by the end of November 2019. "That we have timely shipped more than 115 AuraGen® units since July 2019 is an important step in that we have demonstrated that Aura is now reliably delivering quantities of product on schedule" explained Aura's President, Ms. Cipora Lavut. "From July 2019 to-date, Aura has already delivered more product than during the past four years combined" explained Dr. Robert Lempert, Aura's Secretary and a member of the Board of Directors. "Since assuming control in July 2019, Aura's new leadership team has focused extensively on sales and on eliminating needless expenditures. As a result, for the first time in more than 5-years, for the past several months the company has been able to sustain its core monthly operations principally from sales revenue" added Dr. Lempert.

In November 2019, Aura reported positive net operational revenue of approximately $350,000 in the quarter ending August 31, 2019. This represents an improvement of more than eighteen thousand percent (18,000%) over net operational revenue reported during this same quarter in 2018. In November 2019, Aura also reported that for the first time in more than a decade, shareholders experienced no additional loss per share during the quarter ending August 31, 2019. "Aura's new leadership team is very cognizant of our shareholders' concerns over dilution" explained Ms. Lavut. "By working hard to fund critical monthly expenditures principally from sales revenue, we have thus far been able to avoid raising significant capital through the sale of stock which would otherwise likely result in significant dilution for all shareholders" continued Ms. Lavut.

Ms. Lavut and Dr. Lempert were appointed as President and Secretary, respectively, in July 2019 by the Board of Directors of the Company following shareholder removal of Ronald Buschur, Si Ryong Yu and William Anderson from Aura's Board of Directors that same month.

For more information on Aura Systems Inc. visit www.aurasvstems.com

CONTACT: Cipora Lavut, Board Chair and President



