MVP Capital Adds Wiebe as Telecom MD

/EIN News/ -- BOSTON and SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 03, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MVP Capital is very pleased to announce that Chuck Wiebe has joined the firm’s TMT practice as a Managing Director in its Boston office.



Chuck is a seasoned investment banker and investor with over 25 years of experience serving clients in the telecom, media, and technology (TMT) sectors. Prior to MVP, he co-founded and was Managing Director of BIA Capital Strategies, an independent investment bank, and co-founded and was a member of the General Partner of BIA Digital Partners, a mezzanine-focused investment firm that raised two funds and deployed approximately $350 million in companies in the TMT sectors.

He has known MVP and most of its senior leadership team for over twenty years and has successfully collaborated with the firm on a variety of telecom projects.

Jason Hill, MVP’s Managing Partner, commented: “MVP is completing a record year and has continued momentum heading into 2020. Chuck’s deal execution and business development experience will be an ideal and timely fit as we address keen client demand for our services. That demand is being driven by the ongoing digital transformation of their businesses and the relentless evolution of next generation communication networks.”

“MVP Capital has built a great team that is able to deliver outstanding results for its clients,” Wiebe added. “The firm has developed an excellent foundation for continued growth and has maintained a great culture. I’m excited to join the MVP team and help forward MVP’s industry leadership in TMT investment banking.”

About MVP Capital

MVP Capital provides merger and acquisition, private debt and equity capital raising, and strategic and valuation advisory services to the telecommunications, media, and technology sectors. For more information, please visit www.mvpcapital.com .

Securities offered through MVP Capital Advisors, LLC, member SIPC/FINRA.

Chuck’s contact information: Email: cwiebe@mvpcapital.com (M) 703.625.6016 (O) 857.327.5686



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.