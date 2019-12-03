2nd Watch helps support AWS Outposts

The Premier Consulting Partner in the AWS Partner Network will help AWS customers overcome challenges that exist due to managing and supporting infrastructure both on-premises and in the cloud

/EIN News/ -- SEATTLE, Dec. 03, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- 2nd Watch , a leading professional and managed services company, announced today that it has capabilities to support AWS Outposts, fully managed and configurable compute and storage racks built with Amazon Web Services (AWS)-designed hardware that allow customers to run compute and storage on-premises, while seamlessly connecting to AWS’s broad array of services in the cloud. As an AWS Outposts Partner, 2nd Watch has been trained and vetted in delivering positive customer outcomes at scale through re-architecting complex workloads to run on AWS operations.



There are AWS customers today that have certain workloads that will likely need to remain on-premises for several years, such as applications that are latency sensitive and need to be in close proximity to on-premises assets. These customers want to be able to run AWS compute and storage on-premises, and also easily and seamlessly integrate these workloads with the rest of their applications in the cloud. Until now, customers lacked the same APIs, the same tools, the same hardware, and the same functionality across on-premises and the cloud to deliver a truly consistent hybrid experience. AWS Outposts solves these challenges by delivering racks of AWS compute and storage—the same hardware used in AWS public region datacenters—to bring AWS services, infrastructure, and operating models on-premises.

As an AWS Outposts Partner, 2nd Watch is able to help AWS customers overcome challenges that exist due to managing and supporting infrastructures both on-premises and in cloud environments and delivering positive outcomes at scale. 2nd Watch is a Premier Consulting Partner in the AWS Partner Network (APN), offering strategy consulting, assessments, design, migrations, security assessments, and management of IT infrastructure to some of the world’s biggest brands. 2nd Watch has been recognized by Gartner for three consecutive years in the Gartner Magic Quadrant for Public Cloud Infrastructure Professional and Managed Services, Worldwide. In October, ST Telemedia announced that it has entered into a definitive agreement to make a strategic investment for a controlling interest in 2nd Watch.

“2nd Watch is proud to support AWS Outposts,” said Jeff Aden, co-founder and EVP at 2nd Watch. “Our team is dedicated to helping companies achieve their technology goals by leveraging the agility, breadth of services, and pace of innovation that AWS provides.”

About 2nd Watch

2nd Watch is an AWS Partner Network Premier Consulting Partner and Microsoft Azure Gold Partner, providing managed cloud services to enterprise clients. The company’s subject matter experts, software-enabled services and cutting-edge solutions provide companies with tested, proven, and trusted solutions, allowing them to fully leverage the power of the cloud. 2nd Watch solutions are high performing, robust, increase operational excellence, decrease time to market, accelerate growth and lower risk. Its patent-pending, proprietary tools automate everyday workload management processes for big data analytics, digital marketing, line-of-business and cloud native workloads. 2nd Watch is a new breed of business which helps enterprises design, deploy and manage cloud solutions and monitors business critical workloads 24x7. The company is headquartered in Seattle, Washington. To learn more about 2nd Watch, visit www.2ndwatch.com .

