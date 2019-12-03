Ultimus Wins Mutual Fund Administrator of the Year Award from Global Custodian

/EIN News/ -- CINCINNATI, Ohio, Dec. 03, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ultimus Fund Solutions ® (Ultimus®) proudly announces that it won the Mutual Fund Administrator of the Year award from Global Custodian at the publication’s Industry Leaders Awards in New York City. The award reflects Ultimus’ remarkable performance in the Mutual Fund Administration survey in which clients rated the company with the highest overall score.



Earlier this year, as part of the Mutual Fund Administration Survey, Ultimus was recognized for the fifth consecutive year by Global Custodian for earning both the Market Outperformer Award and Category Outperformer accreditations based on client responses. The company received the highest overall score from investment adviser clients for providing high-quality fund administration services.



“Ultimus is one of the largest independent providers of registered fund administration services in the U.S., delivering an institutional strength offering with boutique service levels. Whether asset managers or registered investment advisers are launching a new strategy or managing existing funds, we are a logical partner in this ever challenging environment,” said Gary Tenkman , Chief Executive Officer of Ultimus. “It’s a testament to our professional team that we have consistently outperformed the industry in client service over the last five years. We are also laser-focused on continuing that trend into the future. A thank you also belongs to our valued clients for being great partners – it’s a true privilege to work with them every day.”

Global Custodian’s annual awards dinner recognizes the noteworthy achievements made by industry fund administrators in North America. Now celebrating 30 years in business, Global Custodian is a publication that covers the international securities business and provides industry-standard surveys, analysis, and commentary on the latest news and events.

About Ultimus

Ultimus Fund Solutions (Ultimus) is a leading provider of full-service fund administration, accounting, and investor solutions to support the launching and servicing of registered funds, private funds, and public plans. The company also offers customized structures designed for the unique needs of pensions, endowments, foundations, and other large institutions. Ultimus has a deep commitment to excellence, achieved through investments in best-in-class technology, organization-wide cyber security efforts, and hiring professional staff.

Headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio with offices in other major cities such as Chicago and New York, Ultimus employs more than 750 seasoned accountants, attorneys, paralegals, application developers, fund administrators, compliance specialists, and many others with years of experience in the financial services industry. Servicing over 1,200 total traditional and alternative funds, Ultimus helps investment managers and fund families flourish in today’s increasingly sophisticated and dynamic investment landscape. For more information, visit www.ultimusfundsolutions.com .





