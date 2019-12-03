When a company announces a recall, market withdrawal, or safety alert, the FDA posts the company's announcement as a public service. FDA does not endorse either the product or the company.

Summary

Company Announcement Date: December 02, 2019 FDA Publish Date: December 03, 2019 Product Type: Food & Beverages Fruit/Fruit Product Allergens Reason for Announcement: Recall Reason Description Undeclared sulfites and cyclamates Company Name: Lin’s Waha Int’l Corp Brand Name: Brand Name(s) Product Description: Product Description Suantianyangmei Waxberry and Bingtangyangmei Waxberry

Company Announcement

Lin’s Waha Int’l Corp of Syosset, NY is recalling its 8.11 OZ (230G) packages of Suantianyangmei Waxberry and Bingtangyangmei Waxberry because they contain undeclared sulfites and cyclamates. People who have severe sensitivity to sulfites run the risk of serious or life-threatening reactions if they consume these products. Cyclamate is an unapproved ingredient.

The recalled Suantianyangmei Waxberry and Bingtangyangmei Waxberry were distributed nationwide in retail stores. These products come in 8.11 OZ (230G) clear plastic containers. Suantianyangmei Waxberry is with UPC code 6948576407226 and date 03.12.2020 stamped on the box and Bingtangyangmei Waxberry is with UPC code 6948576407219 and date 02.13.2020 stamped on the box.

No illnesses involving these products have been reported to date.

The recall was initiated after routine sampling by New York State Department of Agriculture and Markets Food Inspectors and subsequent analysis by the Department’s Food Laboratory personnel revealed the presence of sulfites and cyclamates in these products which were not declared on the labels. The consumption of 10 milligrams of sulfites per serving has been reported to elicit severe reactions in some asthmatics. Anaphylactic shock could occur in certain sulfite sensitive individuals upon ingesting 10 milligrams or more of sulfites. Analysis of the Suantianyangmei Waxberry and Bingtangyangmei Waxberry revealed they contained undeclared sulfites 13.88 milligrams and 12.85 milligrams per serving, respectively.

Consumers who have purchased 8.11 OZ (230G) packages of Suantianyangmei Waxberry and Bingtangyangmei Waxberry are urged to return them to the place of purchase for a full refund. Consumers with questions may contact Selina Lin at 516-261-9521.