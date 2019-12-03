Beef Taskforce meeting takes place in Agriculture House

The inaugural meeting of the Beef Taskforce took place today, 3 December 2019 in Agriculture House.

Purpose of the establishment of the Taskforce

The Beef Taskforce was established by the Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine Michael Creed TD, on foot of the agreement of 15 September.

Minister Creed said “I am delighted that a meeting of the Taskforce has now taken place. The Taskforce will provide for a robust implementation structure for commitments entered into in the Agreement. I appointed a very experienced and able chair person in Michael Dowling to lead this process. It is imperative that the entire sector works together to secure the future of Irish beef.”

At today’s meeting the terms of reference of the Taskforce were agreed and adopted. Activity under the actions agreed to on 15 September was discussed in some detail. Agreed minutes and relevant update documents will be published on DAFM’s website: https://www.agriculture.gov.ie/farmingsectors/beef/beeftaskforce/

ENDS

Date Released: 03 December 2019