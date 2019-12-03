Free Event on Weapons of Mass Destruction in the Digital Age Focuses on the Growing Threat of WMD Terrorism

/EIN News/ -- McLean, VA, Dec. 03, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Public Sector 360, a division of 1105 Media, Inc. and Noblis announce the upcoming event, ‘Weapons of Mass Destruction in the Digital Age.’





The event will take place December 11th at Convene, Hamilton Square in Washington, DC.

Speakers include:

Keynote Speaker Gary Rasicot, Acting Assistant Secretary, Countering Weapons of Mass Destruction Office, U.S. Department of Homeland Security

Frederick Cox, Ph.D., Director of Research and Technology, U.S. Army Combat Capabilities Development Command, Chemical Biological Center

Ed Lawson, Director of Integration, Joint Program Executive Office for Chemical, Biological, Radiological and Nuclear Defense

Sam Lee, Intel Section Chief, WMD Directorate, FBI

Amanda Richardson, Chief of R&D Operations, Research and Development Directorate, Defense Threat Reduction Agency

Sterling Thomas, Ph.D, Fellow and Chief Scientist, Defense & Homeland Security, Noblis

Michael V. Walter, Ph.D, Senior Advisor, Countering Weapons of Mass Destruction Office, Department of Homeland Security

Donna Wilt, Ph.D, Nuclear Analyst, Noblis

Mark Wrobel, Ph.D., Program Manager, Defense Sciences Office, Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency

The half-day program will address the growing threat of WMD terrorism and will delve into biological threats and pandemics. Other focuses will include exploring how technology is transforming monitoring and mitigation efforts and the benefits and challenges of information sharing across government and with external partners. Dr. Sterling Thomas will discuss how countering bio weapons of mass destruction has changed in the digital age. His presentation will include emerging technologies such as CRISPR-based genetic engineering, machine learning, data poisoning and how these technologies have dual use in this domain.

"The national-security risks of nuclear, chemical, biological and other threats are obvious," said FCW Editor-in-Chief Troy K. Schneider. "Less discussed are the ways government agencies are working together to address those risks, and the ways new technologies are supporting those efforts. We're excited to dig into the solution side of this critical issue."

“Noblis is once again delighted to co-host this important event and to contribute to the discussion of how to prepare for the threat from deadly chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear and explosive (CBRNE) weapons,” said Jordin Cohen, Ph.D., vice president, Defense and Homeland Security, Noblis. “Government and industry are focused on developing the countermeasures to these dangers which will require innovation, collaboration and the deployment of our nation’s most advanced technologies.”

For more information on the December 11th event, visit: https://fcw.com/WMD or contact ametcalf@PublicSector360.com

