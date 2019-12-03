Evolve Treatment Centers for Teens Opens New Location In Danville

Evolve helps adolescents with mental health, substance abuse and behavioral issues

/EIN News/ -- DANVILLE, Calif., Dec. 03, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Evolve Treatment Centers for Teens is excited to announce the opening of a residential treatment center (RTC) in Danville, California. This full-time program will serve teens struggling with depression, anxiety, suicidal ideation, self-injurious behavior, ODD, psychosis, PTSD, or other mental health, substance abuse, or behavioral issues. Teens will receive 24/7, round-the-clock support and treatment while living onsite in a comfortable, private, gated 2.4-acre home in Westside Danville.



This East Bay facility will join Evolve’s two other locations in the Bay Area: a partial hospitalization/intensive outpatient program (PHP/IOP) in San Jose, and an RTC in Gilroy.

“At Evolve, we have established an excellent reputation and evidence-based treatment model that has been successful for thousands of adolescents seeking mental health and substance abuse treatment throughout California,” says Dr. Lauren Kerwin, Ph.D., Executive Clinical Director at Evolve Treatment Centers . “Now, as we advance up the coast to Northern California, we are excited to bring this highly effective treatment model to Danville and the greater Contra Costa County at large.”

At Evolve Danville RTC, teens will receive individual therapy, family therapy, psychiatry, and addiction recovery support.

Staff utilize evidence-based treatment modalities including Dialectical Behavioral Therapy (DBT), Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT), and Seeking Safety, as well as experiential therapies (equine-assisted therapy, music, art, yoga, rock-climbing, psychodrama, hiking, cooking lab, and more.) Teens will also participate in daily group sessions on topics like Anger Management, Mind/Body Connection, and DBT Skills (Mindfulness, Emotion Regulation, Distress Tolerance, and Interpersonal Effectiveness).

“Early, intensive interventions for mental health and substance use disorders in adolescents has been shown to drastically increase an individual’s success later in life,” says Alexa Boffoli, LMFT, Program Director at Evolve Danville. “It is so satisfying to know that we can now offer these much-needed, comprehensive services in the East Bay, to a region where higher-level mental health services for youth are scarce. These services aim to increase the use of healthier coping strategies, to manage and communicate intense emotions effectively and to develop more positive relationships in order to help create a life worth living. We look forward to working with youth, their families and other service providers with our new residential treatment center in Contra Costa County.”

About Evolve Treatment Centers

Evolve Treatment Centers, accredited by CARF and The Joint Commission, offers the highest caliber of evidence-based treatment for teens, 12 to 17 years old, who struggle with mental health, substance abuse, and/or behavioral issues. Evolve offers a full continuum of care, including Intensive Outpatient (IOP), Partial Hospitalization (PHP), and Residential Treatment Centers (RTC). To learn more, visit http://www.evolvetreatment.com or call (877) 455-7009.

